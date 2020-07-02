DENVER — The victims of the Bubba Wallace-NASCAR hate-crime hoax are, in no particular order:
Sports media’s credibility. Social justice.
That’s it. That’s the list.
Too many in sports media embarrassed themselves again. They cooked the credibility of this industry again. They willfully and instinctively ignored one of the first rules taught in college journalism courses again: Never. Assume. Anything.
They assumed everything. They assumed Wallace, who is sponsored by Air Force, was the victim of a hate crime at Talladega Superspeedway. A crew member with Richard Petty Motorsports told NASCAR officials he found a noose in Wallace’s garage. Sports media assumed with certainty this was a real crime and Wallace was the target. They ran with a sensational story before a single fact had been investigated or confirmed. They were wrong.
“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” the FBI said.
The agency added: “After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed.”
I’m no journalism expert. Half the time during this pandemic I wake up in the morning freaked out by what I’m going to write. The other half I wonder if or when the furlough call is coming. But it doesn’t take a J-school degree to study and interpret the facts before forming an opinion — especially in a case as emotionally charged and heinous as a potential hate crime.
The episode with Wallace at Talladega reminds of the episode with NFL star Michael Bennett in Las Vegas which reminds of the graffiti LeBron James said was on his home. On each occasion, mainstream sports media mistakenly assumed the athlete was a victim of racial injustice long before the facts came out.
And who does that hurt in the end?
Sports media’s credibility and social justice.
None of this is to say racism doesn’t exist. Of course it exists. And the next time there’s a valid example in sports, you know what the reaction from the general public is going to be?
Suuuure. Like that time with Bubba Wallace?
If you are an advocate for social justice, a screw-up like the Wallace episode should be infuriating. It’s delegitimizing actual racist acts. It’s triggering eye rolls. It’s the sports version of the men and women who cried wolf.
Wallace has the best kind of support around these hills. He once parachuted into Daytona International Speedway with the award-winning Air Force Wings of Blue. He’s flown in Air Force fighter jets. His No. 43 car scored a striking paint scheme like the A-10 Warthog.
But mainstream sports media have created their own biggest problem, and the parachutes are going quick. That problem is not hedge-fund ownership, declines in ad revenue, skeleton newsrooms, President Trump’s tweets, the Internet or subscription fatigue. The biggest problem is a lack of trust from the readers and viewers it’s supposed to serve. A recent Gallup poll showed Americans trust hospitals, schools, their employer and the president more than they trust media. What’s left of sports media’s credibility crashed, again, at Talladega.
A solid chunk of you good people don’t believe what you read, see or hear from mainstream sports media. And you know what?
Too often these days I can’t blame you.
Anything the left wing media does, is without research. All the left wing media does is accuse, without any investigative journalism, to back it up. In essence, they are communists who run a kangaroo court.
I liken it more to a monkey flinging poo at people. This is the Media.
“The biggest problem is a lack of trust from the readers and viewers it’s supposed to serve.”
BINGO !!
It is proven everyday that the news/propaganda media DOES NOT report what has happened.
But what the news/propaganda media WANTS you to think happened.
and if they can’t manipulate what really happened, they will make up what they WANT to have happened.
When I was growing up, my Daddy told me, Son you can’t believe everything that you read in the newspaper.
Today we can’t believe 90% of what we hear or read from the news/propaganda media.
But there are those “useful idiots’ that do believe everything that they read or hear from the news/propaganda media.
They are called Democrats or Libertarians.
Pandering to a group that isn’t even part of the fan base. Jussie Smollett in a Nomex suit. Identity politics and counterfeit racism will kill this Republic. The Left’s laughing.
Nearly every example of “racism” ends up being a hoax. We all knew this was another hoax as soon as we heard about it.
The Left has no real heroes. They need to virtue signal to feel special.
The Left equates victimhood with heroism. They can’t use real heroism so they have to use something.
Racism is the big rallying cry. They desperately want to be victims of racism so they can become “heroes”.
There are nowhere near as many actual racists as they believe there are.
To be a victim, they need to manufacture fake racism against themselves.
Lather, rinse, repeat. We’ve seen this same pattern countless times.
He made a fool out of all of them and he’ll get away with it.
Is there real racism? Of course there is. It’s mostly on the Left these days, and in fact always has been.
Will destroying statues of Confederate generals end racism? Of course not. What idiot said it would? Clearly that idiot was a Leftie. Aren’t they always?
Progressives should honor progress. They don’t. They only want to tear down history. That’s not progress.
Real progress is the fact that America used to have legalized slavery, and then outlawed it, and then gave black people voting rights, and then there were the Civil Rights movements in the 1960’s, and 12 years ago a black man was elected President. America is not a “systemically racist” country. It’s really not.
The Dem Party however, is systemically racist. They can’t function except through the lens of identity politics.