Ousted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., rolled out a series of endorsements in Cleveland on Tuesday, but if we’ve learned anything about what happens to the disgraced lame duck’s allies, those candidates should prepare for defeat on Election Day. Cheney has a habit of not only praising all the wrong people but also aligning herself with politicians that voters can’t abide.
At the start of a one-on-one interview with PBS’s Judy Woodruff, Cheney endorsed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for another two-year term in the majority.
— Read more at The Federalist by Tristan Justice
Cheney talks about Republican violence but not Democrat.
PELOSI ON JAN. 6: "I hope [Trump] comes. I’m gonna punch him out! This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this—for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy." pic.twitter.com/Vnz9yiRf3h
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 14, 2022
