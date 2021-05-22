Vice President Harris met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday, without the participation of President Biden, and then the two appeared together to make a statement.
A bilateral meeting at the White House between a U.S. vice president and a visiting head of state – followed by a joint appearance featuring the two – is highly unusual.
The event included a photo-op of Harris and Moon walking and talking before the meeting, which included Moon and several of his aides, and Harris and several of hers.
Harris’ session with Moon was not the first time the vice president has spoken on her own with a world leader.
– Read more at Fox News
“The event included a photo-op”—and that’s what its all about.
And what is there on Harris’ resume that qualifies her as a foreign relations expert? There is nobody in the Biden administration—including Joe himself—who has a clue regarding foreign relations. This is scary.
Looks like Joe is giving Kamala a chance to learn on the job training on how to get rich as Veep in International back door kickback deals like He and Hunter arranged while He was Veep. It’s called sharing the spoils to keep the underlings well healed and in line. Kamala cannot wait to get a shot at the middle East leaders where bribes and kickbacks are culturally expected and accepted, where the big cash opportunities come with the oil we are forced to buy from Mullahs because the pipelines here at home have been shut down. It’s an exercise in Democrat moon walking, where the only thing missing is drugged out Michael Jackson dancing in the background, where Kamal acts as the
host, like a flea or tick parasite who ***** the life force out of the South Koreans who get treated like dogs.
The laughing hyena, playing “president”. Again.
We have a Harris & puppet Biden administration. 🙁 🙁 🙁
China Joe is a figurehead. Nothing more, just a figurehead.
Since we now have a president that is very frail, constantly confused, and a major embarrassment on the world stage, Kamala Harris is chomping at the bit to fill the huge power vacuum that Joe Biden’s occupation of the Oval Office has created. During many of Biden’s few public appearances, Harris can be seen lurking in the background like a vulture eagerly waiting to feast on the carcass of a deceased animal. As Bad as Biden is, I believe our radical leftist Vice-President would be much worse as the leader of the free world so I hope Biden’s handlers will be able to keep her under control until we can elect a competent, pro-American president.
the rest of the world is laughing there collective arses off.