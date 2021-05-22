Vice President Harris met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday, without the participation of President Biden, and then the two appeared together to make a statement.

A bilateral meeting at the White House between a U.S. vice president and a visiting head of state – followed by a joint appearance featuring the two – is highly unusual.

The event included a photo-op of Harris and Moon walking and talking before the meeting, which included Moon and several of his aides, and Harris and several of hers.

Harris’ session with Moon was not the first time the vice president has spoken on her own with a world leader.

