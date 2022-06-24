The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and giving individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.

The ruling came in the court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court ruling that stopped the 15-week abortion ban from taking place.

“We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s opinion.

– Read more at Fox News

– Read more at the NY Post

In anticipation of the striking down of Roe v Wade, a far-left #Antifa-linked group named Jane’s Revenge carried out violent attacks on pregnancy resource centers across the US for weeks. Their current flyers in DC call for mass violence tonight: https://t.co/OioJvM0NUu pic.twitter.com/ezSL4YDuN6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2022

Large numbers of riot police are being mobilized in Washington, DC in response to and anticipation of mass violence by the left over Roe v Wade. pic.twitter.com/kmMOyPdqq9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2022