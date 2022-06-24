The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and giving individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.
The ruling came in the court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court ruling that stopped the 15-week abortion ban from taking place.
“We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s opinion.
The Supreme Court has overturned its 49-year-old landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the US, upholding a Mississippi law banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy – and leaving the issue up to each of the 50 states.
The opinion by Justice Samuel Alito for a 6-3 court also overturned a 1992 case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the court found that state laws restricting abortion should not impose an “undue burden” on women seeking the procedure.
In anticipation of the striking down of Roe v Wade, a far-left #Antifa-linked group named Jane’s Revenge carried out violent attacks on pregnancy resource centers across the US for weeks. Their current flyers in DC call for mass violence tonight: https://t.co/OioJvM0NUu pic.twitter.com/ezSL4YDuN6
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2022
Large numbers of riot police are being mobilized in Washington, DC in response to and anticipation of mass violence by the left over Roe v Wade. pic.twitter.com/kmMOyPdqq9
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2022
To say that deciding to have an abortion is a ‘hard choice’ implies a debate about whether the unborn baby should live or be killed,
thereby endowing it with a status of being.”
In addition to allowing a baby to be destroyed by abortion, California Bill AB 2223 also contains a clause allowing the parent to end a child’s life within the first 28 days after his or her birth.
Mass also is looking at a law, to allow abortions up to 28 days AFTER birth.. TALK ABOUT INFANTICIDE!
Although this will not protect ALL babies from their blood thirsty “mothers”, it will protect many!
It’s a good day in America!!
Now that the Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe Vs Wade and allow each state to decide the abortion issue, I wonder how many innocent individuals will be seriously injured or killed and how much property will be destroyed by the left’s pro-abortion mobs. If the protests that followed the death of George Floyd are any indication, then I expect that we are in for another “Summer of Love” that the leftist media will characterize as “mostly peaceful” protests.
But it was the right decision, moral basis, constitutional basis (10th Amendment), and cultural basis — as we are committing national suicide with low birth rate and the population is sustained by immigrants, many of them illegal aliens.
Illegal immigration was always about replacing the 60 million legal aborted Americans with as many illegals they can tax to replace them, but of the same criminal mindset as the politicians who break the laws in ignoring them, and vote Democrat to keep the criminals free, on the streets, and empowered to redistribute wealth on our streets with their masked riots and breakins with their mobs and gangs of guns,,,, just like Pelosi, her squads with Schumer do in our laws. They are as good at breaking the laws as they are at breaking wind to stink up our country and Congress., Now let them reap THEIR whirlwind of WE THE PEOPLE lighting up their political farts with our Constitutional flaming arrows of truth, right back in their faces.
ALL funded by the dems as well. JUST LIKE last year’s summer of love…
One more thing, we can all thank President Donald Trump for this victory. This is his legacy, long may it live!
With a recognized assist by McConnell who kept that potential disaster named Garland from contaminating the Supreme Court like he now contaminiates the Biden Justice department.
The country, the states and the people will now have engage in the conversation that was stifled when the decision was handed down. Democrats fought hard to avoid this moment because they knew the Democrat Party and their candidates for office would have to defend their position to the voters, Democrats in the primaries and the whole in the general election. They have a sense of the national mood by laws already on the books in many states and proposed laws in others. Roe V Wade was their crutch for not defending themselves.
Many states already HAVE stepped up, to smack abortion upside it’s head….
A good decision long overdue. And, as usual, the Left can’t read and comprehend at the same time—maybe not even at all.
We now have two groups of mindless idiots poised to wreak havoc because things didn’t go their way. The Second Amendment ruling yesterday and Roe/Wade today. None of these fool women who are going off the deep end are losing their “right” to an abortion—the Supreme Court simply returned the abortion mater back to the states—and there are states that will continue to offer them.
But no—they have to resort to raw emotion—lies on top of lies—death threats—destruction of property—and none of this is necessary nor justified. If it were pro-life activists threatening you and your family, you wouldn’t be quite so tolerant of this kind of behavior would you? You need to stop the maniacal, lunatic actions that you embrace—develop some character and morals and stop behaving like barbarians. If you loathe pregnancy all that much—you need to get your tubes tied. It is a safer procedure that doesn’t disrespect human life.-
California and other secular democrat run states will become to abortions, what Vegas is to prostitution and gambling. Big Business based on corruptions that appease the immediate gratifications of the lowest of the low, and the most gullible confusion of the confused, but lead to anxiety, depressions and regrets later in life that elevate the need for drugs and psychiatric palliatives over prayer. The innocence in the American womb will not be the only innocence saved by this decision, but many adult Soul saved as well in the offing, not to mention the Soul of this nation on its way back to healing that will hopefully end in a majority of States collectively doing the right thing that allows God to again bless this nation of reclaimed majority goodness. Kids again being taught to respect life in the womb will again gain respect for life out of the womb and the scarlet letter missives of violence perpetrated upon THE PEOPLE and branded upon the foreheads of many Americans beguiled for the past 40 years of Roe v Wade, will wain in proportion to how many states/citizen soldiers embrace Creation and sanctify of human life over the past decade divisive social wars of human Destruction.
That makes me wonder. We’ve already seen SOME big companies say “They will help fund travel and the medical bills for any of their staff looking to travel FOR abortions.” BUT how can that NOT BE SEEN AS utterly sexist, since MEN have no comparable medical issues, for them to ***** and moan about needing company funding/time for…
So according to Slo Joe and Perloser, a woman has a constitutional right of freedom of choice via an abortion. But these same two eggheads think a gubment mandate for the COVID vaccine is OK. You can’t have it both ways DBs. That’s called duplicity, hypocrisy and just plain dumb/asinine. These people have NO idea.
AND how can they, with a straight face, KEEP CALLING IT reproductive rights? HOW IS abortion anything close, to reproductive rights?!
Looking at the last two photos in this article—and all of the other threats that I have heard about—and the actual acts of violence that have been carried out and being planned—I hope every single person who commits an act of violence as a result of the Roe/Wade decision is arrested and sentenced to the maximum jail time for their idiocy. I hope every single one of them pays for their stupidity. And I hope every one of them has to pay monetary damages for any bodily injury and property destruction.
The only way that will happen, is if the republicans win back BOTH the house and senate, AND IMPEACH GARLAND.
Oh darn,,,looks like Texas will miss out on all those illegal Mexican travel vacationers who come to the United States for their free abortions and sex changes. Let California have them all. Soon you will again see the prospering of States who follow the founding Creation principles and rights that actually appear in the Constitution, while others like New York, California, Illinois live off imaginary rights never mentioned continue to see their populations and prosperity fade into the shadows. The good and creative will exit en masse leaving only the secular people of self-inflicted anxiety left to live off their drugs, guilt and imaginations.