The father of slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley said his son was a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment – and would have reportedly hated to see his death used for political purposes.“My son would have been deeply offended to know his death would be used to promote gun control. Before he was an officer, he enjoyed shooting,” Eric Talley told TMZ about the 11-year veteran, who was among 10 people slaughtered at a King Soopers supermarket on Monday.
The grieving dad told the news outlet that the late hero cop owned an AR-15, which he often used for target practice.
– Read more at the NY Post
President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault weapons and tighter gun-control measures after a mass shooting left 10 people dead in Colorado https://t.co/ssYjO9twsf pic.twitter.com/UJsJ9sBvOg
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2021
Since Democrats hate our Second Amendment rights and since Democrats hate our Constitution, I think Democrats should be “banned” from our Country. After all, who needs communists in our Country!!!!!!
BANNED from running for office at the bare minimum..
The death of this fine officer is sad indeed,murdered by a man who was a mind job. i would like to know how this fellow got a hold of AR-15, with his mental state? I am a FFL holder was the rifle sold to him by a private sale or if it was sold by a dealer who called in NICS it is their job to keep up with who is and who isn’t able to buy a firearm.
AND since he supposedly was “ON THE FBI’s radar” for his ISIS leanings. HOW DID HE pass the backround checks to get the gun?? OR DID HE EVEN get a backround check!
Again it proves the failure of back round checks when ever there’s some dummycrat involved in the system. Yet they want more strict back round checks so that when those fail due to dummycrat incompetence they’ll demand MORE strict back round checks that won’t work. But they always go back to their favorite saying “It’s Trump’s Fault.”
Today we learned that Kamala, our Vice President so disrespects the military who transported her in Air Force 2, that she would not even deign to salute them. This administration is twenty times worse than I imagined they would be.
Biden and the Democrats want to make it easier to create victims
THat’s because DEMS ARE ALL CROOKS.. Therefore they only care about fellow crooks, NOT VICTIMS.