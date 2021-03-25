Potential soon-to-be commander in chief Kamala Harris revealed her true contempt for those in uniform after repeatedly refusing to salute the honor guard upon boarding Air Force Two.

In a video from Monday, Kamala was seen breezing by the honor guard without seeming to think twice. But, that’s not the only time. In videos from March 15 and 16, she did the same. Even when descending from Air Force One with Joe Biden on March 19, she didn’t uphold the precedent, according to Fox News.

Recent vice presidents have maintained the practice of saluting the honor guard while both entering and exiting Air Force Two. Even Joe Biden did so during his two terms.

The tradition began with President Ronald Reagan, who served in the Army.

“I know all the rules about not saluting in civilian clothes and so forth, and when you should or shouldn’t,” Reagan said. “So, I said to the commandant, I said, ‘Look, I know all the rules about saluting in civilian clothes and all, but if I am the commander in chief, there ought to be a regulation that would permit me to return a salute.’ And I heard some words of wisdom. He said, ‘I think if you did, no one would say anything.’”

Key conservative voice and Human Events contributor Charlie Kirk shared his reaction to Kamala’s disrespect on Twitter.

“Kamala Harris doesn’t salute members of the military as she gets on Air Force Two, breaking with a customary tradition of respect,” Kirk wrote.

“Remember when she and Joe Biden tried to sell the lie that *Trump* was the one who didn’t respect the troops?”

It doesn’t take an egregious amount of thought or energy to lift your hand and salute the men and women who risk their lives to keep this country safe, making Kamala’s level of disrespect utterly unforgivable.

