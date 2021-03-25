Potential soon-to-be commander in chief Kamala Harris revealed her true contempt for those in uniform after repeatedly refusing to salute the honor guard upon boarding Air Force Two.
In a video from Monday, Kamala was seen breezing by the honor guard without seeming to think twice. But, that’s not the only time. In videos from March 15 and 16, she did the same. Even when descending from Air Force One with Joe Biden on March 19, she didn’t uphold the precedent, according to Fox News.
Recent vice presidents have maintained the practice of saluting the honor guard while both entering and exiting Air Force Two. Even Joe Biden did so during his two terms.
The tradition began with President Ronald Reagan, who served in the Army.
“I know all the rules about not saluting in civilian clothes and so forth, and when you should or shouldn’t,” Reagan said. “So, I said to the commandant, I said, ‘Look, I know all the rules about saluting in civilian clothes and all, but if I am the commander in chief, there ought to be a regulation that would permit me to return a salute.’ And I heard some words of wisdom. He said, ‘I think if you did, no one would say anything.’”
Key conservative voice and Human Events contributor Charlie Kirk shared his reaction to Kamala’s disrespect on Twitter.
“Kamala Harris doesn’t salute members of the military as she gets on Air Force Two, breaking with a customary tradition of respect,” Kirk wrote.
“Remember when she and Joe Biden tried to sell the lie that *Trump* was the one who didn’t respect the troops?”
It doesn’t take an egregious amount of thought or energy to lift your hand and salute the men and women who risk their lives to keep this country safe, making Kamala’s level of disrespect utterly unforgivable.
The post Kamala Harris Breaks Tradition, Disrespectfully Refuses to Salute Military on Air Force Two appeared first on Human Events.
Anti-civilization. And they call themselves progressive?
Kamala wants to defund the military and defund the police to create utter chaos in our society.
I am shocked anyone in the military would STOOP TO THE LEVELS of guarding this commie twit.
When it is time for someone to step in and take a bullet to defend this Vice President, everyone tasked with the duty of protecting her will step aside and wave the incoming to come on, maybe even direct it to its destination,,,, unlike Reagan who was worthy of protecting, even at the cost of a Secret Service person’s sacrifice. Kamala is counting on someone to protect her back, but disrepects those taked with the duty to protect her. Not a smart move at all.
Platoon, ATENTION! Present MIDDLE FINGER!
Well what do you expect from an anti American creature, kamawhamadingdong has proven time and again just how much she/it disdains this country, she/it laughs at everything that this nation stands for and has shown just how much hate she has for the military going so far as to call our MEN in uniform (baby rappers and child predators). That kamawhamadingdong has gone so far as to say how much she wants to take away from the military and how much she wants to cut the military.
Her total disrespect is disgusting and shows that she does not respect not only the country, but the citizens of this country. Shame on her.
YET where are the so-called military LEADERS, in calling her out for this disrespect!
This fake is a disgrace to America, the moral absence of the former Democrat Party
which is now Socialist/Communist and anti-American puts this insult in our face.
Still waiting for justice over the stolen election by thieves, no doubt about the
evil of the Biden/Harris backers………..Williiam
Biden spent $86,000,000.00 that is 86 Million dollars to put illegal immigrants in comfortable hotel rooms.
But Biden allowed the DC American soldiers that were sent to DC to defend him and his administration to be housed in parking garages with no beds, no sanitary facilities and bad food. Joke Biden revealed her true contempt for those in uniform.
But note that the former President Donald Trump opened Trump Towers to the soldiers when he heard that Biden put them in Parking Garages.
AND the HACKS in the DOD, still ‘love’ biden more than they love america…
This is a really tough one for me. As a career retired military officer, I would never have assumed there was the least bit of respect intended if I received a salute from Harris, Obama, or Biden. I do believe in the tradition of military respect and honor. None of those, and hundreds more within our government, have a clue as to what those words mean. Now that we have joined the banana republics, in keeping permanent uniformed military on the streets of our capital, with no respect from government officials, I don’t want to hazard a guess as to what choices the young soldiers will make if asked to turn on their fellow citizens.
Why does she need protection if she doesn’t like the people that protect her? Stop protecting these people like Camala and we can resolve all issues in this country very quickly.
I’d love it, if the military could REFUSE TO PROTECT her.. and joe.
Sorry, but her name is Kaaaaamala.
I don’t know why anyone is surprised. At least Obama would give them a half-***ed wave toward his head if he thought about it. Harris has no respect for the military, the police, or the American people. What surprises me is that, after her bottom of the barrel showing in the primaries, they tapped her to be where she is and at least a few morons voted for her!
As I recall, the day Biden tripped going up the stairs on Air Force One he didn’t salute either. Haven’t seen any comments on that disrespect. My mistake, went back to look again different angle shows he did.
Kamala didn’t respect Mrs. Browns marriage to the Mayor of San Fran, it’s a short hop to disrespecting the American military. Perhaps she will salute Pelosi’s choice for a protector, Gen’l.? Honore. Kamala seems more comfortable with the likes of Bill Clinton, with whom she will show the world how both of them support women.
Until I read the whole article, I never thought being the VP called for a salute. She is not CIC.
That said, she probably doesn’t even know the protocols for returning a salute. She’s not that bright.
I remember a picture of Obama saluting while on the phone. Now, that’s disrespect.
President Trump always returned a snappy salute, and was often seen talking with any military aides walking along side. Looked like he loved it.
From speaking to folks who Served on the white house detail, YOU’re supposed to salute BOTH the P and VP..
Not sure why, since the VP is not IN THE military chain of command.