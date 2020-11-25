Have these people ever talked to Black, evangelical conservatives? You know, the people who don’t want America turning into a Marxist version of Sodom and Gomorrah? Probably not.

The ruling elites are still sore that the election was so close.

They’re ticked that Republicans gained seats in the House, will probably hold the Senate, retained all GOP-controlled state legislatures and added a couple of governorships. The party even gained ground among minorities such as Hispanics in South Texas and South Florida.

And who’s at fault for this outrage? It’s not just the Big Orange Man with the coattails who inexplicably “lost” to a corrupt, basement recluse. It’s his followers. They just don’t know what’s good for America and need to be chastened.

And so, the shaming has begun in earnest for the folks that Nancy Pelosi dubbed “enemies of the state.”

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo actually tweeted that, “me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary.”

In a November 10 editorial, “An astonishing GOP slander,” the Washington Post assailed Republican leaders for not quickly joining Big Media and Big Tech in calling for Joe Biden’s coronation.

As for Mr. Trump? They want him frog-marched out of the White House. Right now. Why wait?

The president has had the audacity to question the accuracy of the vote, especially in key states where he was leading until counting stopped in the middle of Election Night, only to kick back in with massive infusions of Biden ballots. Nothing to see here, folks.

The Post editorial board, which has spewed hatred at Mr. Trump since before he took office, and fully backed the Russian collusion hoax and absurd impeachment, accused Republicans of “enabling his dishonest slander against American democracy itself.”

One would have hoped at the very least for an “honest” slander.

Despite ballooning evidence of widespread vote fraud, we’re supposed to pretend that nothing’s amiss. The Post, like the New York Times, CNN and MSNBC, apparently has an algorithm that inserts the phrase “without evidence” or the words “baseless,” “false” or “discredited” in any mention of vote fraud or voting irregularities. They do this even in fact-checks, where contrary opinions are labeled as “lies.” So, if you think something should be looked at more closely, you’re a liar.

A charter member of the “Shut Up and Do What You’re Told” clique, the Post and their colleagues in Big Tech have been caught red-handed, censoring conservative content and covering up the Biden scandals.

The Post’s front-page banner slogan is, “Democracy dies in darkness.”

It sure does. The Post has backed every single “reform” by Democrats to weaken election security so that voters are in the dark as to how elections are manipulated. I can’t think of a better way to bump off democracy.

With an assist from the Chinese COVID-19, the Democrats have turned Election Day into Election Season, where the secret ballot – the key to honest elections – is on the endangered list. They’ve pushed to end voter ID, initiated ballot harvesting, created automatic registration at government offices, sent millions of mail-in ballots to households that did not request them, resisted enforcement of the federal law requiring up-to-date voter rolls, championed illegal immigration, applauded judges who arbitrarily changed election laws to favor Democrats, and so on.

Hesitate to accept any of this and you’re a racist who wants to “suppress” the vote. Well, it could be worse. You could be accused of being a White evangelical Christian, the lowest of the low.

In the Post’s Sunday Opinion section on Nov. 15, Dana Milbank devoted a whole column to demonizing White, evangelical Christians.

The headline was: “Trump’s racist appeals powered evangelical turnout.” If you’re a Christian who voted for Mr. Trump, as did about 80 percent of White evangelicals, you must be racist.

As Mr. Milbank explains, White evangelicals account for only 15 percent of the population but turned out in greater numbers than any other demographic group, amounting to 26 percent of the vote. Why?

“White evangelicals were fired up like no other group by Trump’s encouragement of white supremacy,” he says.

To buttress his case, he quotes Robert P. Jones, who directs the Public Religion Institute: White Christians went for Mr. Trump “not despite, but through appeals to White supremacy,” evoking “powerful fears about the loss of White Christian dominance.”

Like ex-gays, and ex-transgenders, they’re not supposed to be here on earth. Their very existence spoils the Left’s drumbeat that people must live the life laid out for them by their betters. If they don’t march in lockstep with the Democrats’ idea of “diversity,” then they “ain’t black,” as Joe Biden would say. Remember, no less than the Smithsonian proclaimed that punctuality, hard work, math skills and good manners are “White.”

Mr. Milbank further burnishes his argument by citing a “prominent figure in Democratic circles, who blurted out to me: ‘People who want to live in a white supremacist society vote Republican. Those who don’t vote Democrat.’” Wow. No muss, no fuss there.

The columnist says this calculation might be “hyperbolic,” but “contains a grain of truth.”

I’d call it something else that’s unprintable.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.