Plagiarism A. F. Branco | Mar 17, 2020 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.7/5. From 16 votes. Please wait... Share:
Biden has always had foot-in-mouth disease and his growing senility is certainly not helping. It is incomprehensible that this doddering, old fooI has any support whatsoever. But then, such is the state of the democrat party.
This comic is sad .. because it’s just too true!
Even my wife is going, ” Why isn’t someone pulling Joe to the sideline and telling him to STOP!! ”
We both faced Dementia and Alzheimer with our parents. I’m sorry, but we both see the same things we saw in our parents and we had the courage and love to get them into the care and support they needed.
This did NOT mean telling them to RUN FOR PRESIDENT! In fact we had to take steps to slow them down and take some responsibilities from them, which was set up for us to do.