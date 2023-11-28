White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday by holiday a press briefing that seemed more like an April Fools Day than Thanksgiving. Jean-Pierre told one “exaggeration” after another.
From Joe Biden’s poor polling numbers to the economy to foreign policy, the White House press secretary seemed clueless on the reality of American feelings toward Biden. Jean-Pierre also said Biden’s stamina can match anybody out there.
The border crisis continues to grow. Plus, Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out for January 6th prisoners.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Never trust a self-proclaimed lesbian like Karine Jean-Pierre on matters like male stamina or male potency, a matter she obviously has avoided investigating in the real world, to the point that she equates her own Biden hair sniffed experiences as an actual act of delivering the real goods, which watching Biden in action in any category of Presidential efficacy, efficiency, energy or powers, Joe’s pathetic performance in potency or politics has been displayed by Joe as pathologically feeble. Declaring Joe as having stamina is about as real as claiming our borders are secure. Had this President had one ounce of stamina courage or potency our border WOULD be secure. The proof is in the pudding, not the pudding headed media manipulators like Karine.
Jean-Pierre said “this is what we believe”
The very powerful Democrats and the very stupid have one thing in common.
They do not alter their view to fit the facts. They alter their facts to fit their view.
This is a very common trait among the majority of Democrats.
To this self-righteous, woke Democrat Party and their idiot supporters, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
ANd that’s the kicker. LIBERALS HATE the truth, that’s why they say “ITS WHAT WE believe” instead.
I’m 80 years of age. (Not 80 yrs OLD). I challenge Bidet and his “stamina” to last the first hour of my daily farm schedule. Have a paramedic unit standing by for him
Heck, challenge him to do just ONE HOUR of house chores, such as vaccuming. AND NO GETTING STAFF to do it.