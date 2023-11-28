White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday by holiday a press briefing that seemed more like an April Fools Day than Thanksgiving. Jean-Pierre told one “exaggeration” after another.

From Joe Biden’s poor polling numbers to the economy to foreign policy, the White House press secretary seemed clueless on the reality of American feelings toward Biden. Jean-Pierre also said Biden’s stamina can match anybody out there.

The border crisis continues to grow. Plus, Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out for January 6th prisoners.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

