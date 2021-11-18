All but three House Republicans Wednesday voted against a Democrat-led effort to censure Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments – but some Republicans around Congress are frustrated that the controversial representative’s actions changed the narrative right when Democrats were struggling politically.

Roll Call Vote on Gosar censure resolution shows that Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voted with Democrats to censure Gosar.

“Leadership is pissed,” one House GOP aide told Fox News. “These petty distractions are a waste of energy, childish, unnecessary.”

The aide added: “The GOP is working hard right now with a ton of ammo, the last thing they need is random one-off crap from individual members.”

The controversy around Gosar, R-Ariz., centered on an anime video Gosar’s office made and posted of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Biden. Democrats quickly rallied to call for Gosar’s censure last week after the video was posted, and remained united in a 223-207 vote Wednesday.

– Read more at Fox News

————————————-

Here’s what all the Democrat angst was about. It’s a cartoon. Gosar can’t fly.



————————————-

So much drama, so little sense.



————————————-

————————————-

Related Story: Kevin McCarthy says Democrats Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters could ALL lose committee assignments if Republicans retake the House in attack on Gosar’s censure vote that proves there are ‘rules for thee but not for me’