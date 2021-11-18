All but three House Republicans Wednesday voted against a Democrat-led effort to censure Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments – but some Republicans around Congress are frustrated that the controversial representative’s actions changed the narrative right when Democrats were struggling politically.
Roll Call Vote on Gosar censure resolution shows that Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voted with Democrats to censure Gosar.
“Leadership is pissed,” one House GOP aide told Fox News. “These petty distractions are a waste of energy, childish, unnecessary.”
The aide added: “The GOP is working hard right now with a ton of ammo, the last thing they need is random one-off crap from individual members.”
The controversy around Gosar, R-Ariz., centered on an anime video Gosar’s office made and posted of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Biden. Democrats quickly rallied to call for Gosar’s censure last week after the video was posted, and remained united in a 223-207 vote Wednesday.
– Read more at Fox News
Here’s what all the Democrat angst was about. It’s a cartoon. Gosar can’t fly.
So much drama, so little sense.
My question to these hypocrites: Where was all this angst when Maxine Waters told a group of her fans to get in the face of Conservatives—if you run into them in a restaurant, tell them they are not welcome—get in their face. How about when Steve Scalise was shot at a ball game between Congressional members?
How about comedian Kathy Griffin and her Trump massacre video?
You want to merely slap the hands of anti-Conservatives—you probably even find humor in their antics—but when the tables get turned, all of a sudden you are so high and mighty and so full of moral ambition. Bunch of schmucks.
OR when dems were literally ENCOURAGING RIOTING and anarchy, including FUNDING IT?
One of the great pleasures will be watching Liz get routed by 70% in her primary. Adam has no stones and would lose equally bad. Good riddance to these two pieces of anti-American garbage.
I’d be satisfied with just seeing her LOSE..
Cheney And Kinsinger are disgraceful RINO’s Democrats and should be removed from Congress by their voters.
In fact Vote AGAINST ALL RINO’s and Democrats from the President to the school boards.
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Either we destroy these treasonous socialist, immoral Democrat Party or we will become subjects, slaves and wards of the “Socialist Democrat Party Dictatorship!! 🙁 🙁 🙁
Kinzinger has announced he will not run again. He thinks he should be president or governor. No end to his ego.
Hopefully, the good people of Wyoming will rid their state of the DC dwelling RINO Cheney. However, I am never surprised by the stupidity of the electorate. We shall see.
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.”
–Albert Einstein
Pity there’s no way we can go after all those who DO Retire, so ‘get out of the way’.
What’s the big deal. Half the people in AOC’s own party had smiles on their faces watching this Gosar version of a Team America video taking out a Durka Durka Congressional American Terrorist of Anti-American ill intent. She has done more damage to her own party and her own country than anything an imaginary Gosar Super hero cartoon could accomplish. When it comes to real world fomenting of American social violence, AOC has a proven record of beating Gosar’s cartoon clip hands down. AOC’s promise to our American children is a life of social division and yes street violence, based on race, gender and political party affiliation.
Petty, humorless, RINO, simpleton, Commie traitors.
My God… this is another fine example of excrement calling the toilet filthy. Gosar should have just posed in a picture holding the bloody decapitated heads of Quid Pro Joe crap your pants Biden and ole donkey teeth in one hand with a big knife in the other… that’s perfectly acceptable in the Libtard world.
Not just acceptable, but something to be celebrated as if it was a masterpiece of art.
It sounds like a pretty childish thing to do, more on the scale of what dems have done.
How many Democrats and how many from Hollywood came out saying they wanted to kill President Trump and they did nothing