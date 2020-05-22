President Trump on Friday announced that new Centers for Disease Control guidance will classify houses of worship as “essential,” as he called on governors to allow them to open “right now” after being closed during the coronavirus lockdowns.
Trump announced the policy for churches, synagogues and mosques, during a short briefing at the White House.
“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now–for this weekend,” Trump said. “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”
“In America, we need more prayer not less,” Trump said.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Trump should have the DOJ file suit against the states that do not comply, with his order to open the Churches.
We can understand why those who are going to hell anyway don’t find churches essential. If they’re going to stubbornly resist God, no amount of preaching will fix their rebellion. Obama went to Rev. Jeremiah’s church for years. That should tell you something.
The Dems have no respect for the Constitution they swore an oath to. They have no respect for the One Nation Under God. They have no respect for Trump because he represents us and the country, and they hate both of those.
Basically it’s all about hate. It starts with hating God, and everything else flows from there. I’ve yet to see a case where this was not so.