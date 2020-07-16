Coronvirus is never contagious in a riot Tom Stiglich | Jul 16, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 1.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait... Share:
Last night my pastor was telling me about how they opened up all the beaches in CA but shut down all the churches. You know, because socialists hate God.
So several of the churches relocated their congregations to the beach and began preaching out where the people were. They were baptizing people right there in the ocean.
Gotta love it. You know the socialists are already trying to find a way to shut that down.