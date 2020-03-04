The wondering game is on: Who will take the place of MSNBC “Hardball” host Chris Matthews? He suddenly retired from his longtime prime-time perch on the network Monday following suggestions he had behaved inappropriately with a female guest.

“News veterans Shepard Smith, Steve Kornacki and Joy Reid are all on the shortlist,” says the New York Post in an exclusive report.

The three each have their attributes and histories. Mr. Smith resigned from Fox News in October, asking the network to release him from his contract to host “Shepard Smith Reporting” so he could start “a new chapter” in his career.

Excerpt from the Washington Times.

