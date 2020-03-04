James Comey wants the world to know he voted for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday.

Joe Biden wishes he would just keep quiet.

The controversial fired FBI director said he “voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in (the White House) … There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden.”

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates was not excited to hear about Comey’s vote.

“Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order,” Bates replied. “How can I return it, free of charge?

Comey, who lives in Virginia, apparently voted in the state’s Super Tuesday primary. He also praised failed candidate Amy Klobuchar in the post.

Comey is one of the less popular figures on both sides of the partisan abyss these days.

President Trump despises him because he was poised to investigate the Russia collusion scandal in the weeks after Trump took office. Trump’s decision to abruptly fire Comey sparked the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who more or less tormented Trump for much of his first three years in office.

Democrats are not big fans of Comey, either.

He infamously torpedoed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in the closing week of the 2016 race by announcing that he was looking at a new batch of her supposedly suspect emails.

Comey was a lifelong Republican but quit the GOP over its capitulation to Trump.

