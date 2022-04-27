(EFE).- The social network launched by former United States President Donald Trump was the most downloaded free application for iPhone on Tuesday in the United States, a day after the board of Twitter accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s purchasing offer.

The “top free apps” section of the US App Store was headed by Truth Social, followed by Twitter in second place.

Both social networks increased their downloads after the Twitter board of directors announcement and on Monday, Truth was ranked 52nd on this same list, with Twitter, at 39.

Musk, the world’s richest man, achieved his purpose Wednesday of taking over Twitter, which he described as “the digital town square,” after the company accepted his purchase offer for $44 billion.

The CEO of Tesla, which has more than 9 percent of Twitter’s shareholding, launched on Apr. 14 a sharp purchase offer, “the best and last,” at a rate of $ 54.20 per share which he will pay through an entity, as revealed in a statement.

The businessman of South African origin, very fond of this social network, has presented himself as a defender of “freedom of expression” on the platform and now seems to carry that mission as a flag in his new conquest, of which he has offered very few details .

“Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functional democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where vital issues for the future of humanity are debated,” said the new owner of the company in his first message, adding to it emojis of rockets and hearts.

For his part, Trump said Monday would not return to Twitter, even if Musk reactivates his account.

Speaking to the Fox television network, the former president said he prefers to use his own social network and that he would join it in the next seven days as he had planned.

“I’m not going to Twitter, I’m going to stay on Truth,” Trump said.

Truth launched last month and has been running on its new cloud service for the past few days, after being beta-tested since February. Its executive director is former California legislator Devin Nunes.

Trump told Fox that his social network has attracted “millions of people.”

“We have found that the response to Truth is much better than being on Twitter,” he said.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat permanently suspended Trump’s accounts after the assault on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021. EFE

