Elizabeth Warren faced the biggest test of her presidential candidacy on Super Tuesday as voters in 14 states cast their ballots — and she fell short across the map, losing her home state of Massachusetts to former Vice President Joe Biden in a crushing blow that left her supporters devastated.
Warren entered Super Tuesday having yet to finish above third place in a nominating contest. She was initially thought to be in danger of losing Massachusetts to Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, but Biden surged for a surprise win, leaving her in third.
“I’m not worried,” Warren insisted in remarks to reporters earlier Tuesday, after voting in her hometown of Cambridge. “I am happy to be part of this democratic process.”
Warren said the goal was to “compete everywhere” on Super Tuesday. But she lagged in every state from the outset as results came in. She didn’t immediately address the loss of her home state Tuesday night, instead tweeting about her rally in Detroit that evening.
Warren was long gone from Massachusetts — and any of the 14 states that voted Tuesday — by the time polls began to close, instead urging voters in Michigan, which holds its primary next Tuesday, to “vote from your heart and vote for the person you think will make the best president.”
Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn't even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
She fell further behind in the delegate race — more than a third of the pledged delegates for the Democratic nomination, 1,344, were up for grabs in the Super Tuesday sweep, including 91 from Massachusetts — as the night wore on, further narrowing her path to the nomination.
“It’s not over but I’m hoping that in my daughter’s lifetime we really can have the courage to really elect the best person for the job even when she’s a woman,” said state Rep. Marjorie Decker, D-Cambridge.
Decker added, “I think the Biden vote is about people being really concerned about what the general election looks like, and I think people are really concerned about ensuring that we have a candidate that will beat (President) Trump and will lift the tide of the Democrats down-ballot.”
In her remarks after voting in Cambridge, Warren had shrugged off former competitors Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke endorsements of former Vice President Joe Biden as moderates rushed to coalesce around a single candidate to take on Sanders — moves that may have cost her in Massachusetts.
“I think that that’s where their politics were all along. I don’t think there’s anything surprising here,” Warren said.
Warren started off the day being greeted by throngs of supporters lining the street outside her Cambridge home to cheer her on as she walked the few blocks to her polling location, her husband Bruce Mann and golden retriever Bailey in tow.
Cambridge Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon said, “This is a really hard and grueling thing that she’s doing. And coming home, being in her home and walking to her polling place, I think it was really important for her to see the support.”
