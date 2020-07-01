White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany may have just been asked the dumbest question ever. After being peppered with questions over the New York Times story regarding Russian bounties supposedly being paid to target U.S. troops, McEnany fired back by educating so-called journalists on how intelligence is analyzed before it reaches President Trump. This is where things went down hill… fast!

The press wasn’t simply focused on the Russia bounty topic. They also asked about Trump and Confederate statues, and that led to the dumbest question ever.

The Democrats are now saying that Mt. Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy. Yep, that’s not a joke. Plus, a student group on the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants to get rid of a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel