Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall plans to introduce legislation named after the nation’s top doctor after he made headlines for name-calling on a hot mic.

Marshall’s bill, called the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals – or FAUCI Act – will require that the Office of Government Ethics provide a list of all confidential filers within the government whose financial disclosures are not public, per Fox News.

🚨🚨 BREAKING! I obtained Dr. Fauci’s previously unpublished financial disclosures. Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his disclosures being readily accessible to the public which is why I am releasing them now. Dr. Fauci’s Financial Disclosures ⬇️https://t.co/KdRbedRTX5 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 15, 2022

It's important to hold Dr. Fauci accountable to all Americans who have been suing and requesting for this information but don’t have the power of a Senate office to ask for it. https://t.co/Ry3Mznzfaq — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 15, 2022

The tension all started when Marshall – who is a physician himself – pressed Fauci about his financial interests during Tuesday’s Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on the COVID response.

“As the highest-paid employee in the entire federal government,” Marshall asked, “yes or no, would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?”

“I don’t understand why you’re asking me that question,” Fauci replied. “My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so, 35 years.”

Fauci was then caught on a hot mic calling Marshall a “moron.”

“What a moron, Jesus Christ!”

