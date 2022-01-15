The opening of an iconic children’s book probably hits a little too close to home for the Biden White House this week,

“Alexander could tell it was going to be a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. He went to sleep with gum in his mouth and woke up with gum in his hair. When he got out of bed, he tripped over his skateboard and by mistake dropped his sweater in the sink while the water was running. He could tell it was going to be a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

“It was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. Nothing at all was right. Everything went wrong, right down to lima beans for supper and kissing on TV.

“What do you do on a day like that? Well, you may think about going to Australia. You may also be glad to find that some days are like that for other people too.”

After the last week, maybe President Biden and Vice President Harris should start making plans for an extended trip to Australia – because by any objective standard this has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week.

After Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) went on Fox News Sunday and torpedoed Biden’s Build Back Better proposal, the Biden White House feverishly attempted to change the subject. Suddenly, and conveniently close to the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday, Biden declared that he was heading to the state of Georgia to champion voting rights. Apparently, the Biden White House – which couldn’t find its way out of a paper bag with directions – hadn’t bothered to check in with the “voting rights” activists in Georgia.

Progressive rock star and self-appointed Governor of Georgia in exile, Stacey Abrams declined to attend the Biden/Harris event in Georgia and some progressive activists in Georgia blasted Biden over his Johnny come lately approach,

“We do not need any more speeches, we don’t need any more platitudes,” James Woodall, former president of the N.A.A.C.P. of Georgia, told the New York Times this week. “We don’t need any more photo ops. We need action, and that actually is in the form of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, as well as the Freedom to Vote Act — and we need that immediately.” Needless to say, Woodall and the NAACP of Georgia also declined to join the president and vice president on Tuesday.

The debacle in Georgia didn’t end there. Biden, who hilariously promised to unite the country as a candidate for President, gave a speech that was so divisive and so toxic that even high-ranking members of his own party were trying to distance themselves from it.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), the number two ranking Democrat in the Senate, publicly distanced himself from Biden after the speech where Biden declared,

“So I ask every elected official in America, how do you want to be remembered?” Biden said during his speech on Tuesday. “Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

While Georgia was an unmitigated disaster for Biden, it certainly wasn’t the end of the President’s dismal week. On Thursday, Quinnipiac – a polling outfit with a track record of leaning left in its polling – released new polling that shows Biden’s approval rating has absolutely cratered. A staggeringly low percentage of Americans – just 33% – approve of the job Biden is doing as President. Even more ominously for Biden and for Democrats in the mid-terms, the poll shows that Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics had dropped to a meager 28%. So much for the left’s long-held belief that demographics were destiny for them!

The same day that Biden was greeted with the worst polling of his Presidency, the President decides to trek up to the Capitol to try to twist arms in his effort to scrap the filibuster. Before Biden even shows up, a member of his own party – Senator Kyrsten Sinema went to the floor of the Senate and made it clear she would not participate in any effort to weaken the filibuster. Single-handily blowing up Biden’s efforts before he even arrived.

Amazingly enough, Sinema’s speech wasn’t the worst thing to happen to the President on Thursday. After watching his filibuster scheme go down in flames, Biden got word that the US Supreme Court, by a 6 to 3 majority, had also torpedoed his efforts to use executive authority to force companies with over 100 employees to require vaccination as a condition of employment.

If you thought the week couldn’t get any worse for Biden, along comes a flood of news stories suggesting that Hillary and Bill Clinton are looking to get back into politics.

Friday couldn’t come fast enough for the Biden administration. Unfortunately for them, the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week is unlikely to end any time soon.

