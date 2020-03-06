Mitt Romney, the one Republican who voted to convict President Trump, now says the Bidens and Ukraine company Burisma Holdings should NOT be investigated. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives us a glowing lesson in hypocrisy, and Elizabeth Warren becomes the latest Democrat to drop out of the presidential race. All that and more on today’s show!

Mitt Romney was the only Republican to side with the Democrat and vote to convict President Trump on impeachment charges. There were no crimes and no evidence. The case was ripped apart by the Trump defense team. Now, with plenty of evidence at hand, Romney says the Senate should not investigate Joe and Hunter Biden and Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings. What is going on here??

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that if you don’t support her pick for president — Bernie Sanders — it could lead to a divided Democrat Party, and that would not be good. Yet, AOC has no problem promoting division when it comes to the leftwing candidates she’s supporting over Democrat incumbents and establishment favorites.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]