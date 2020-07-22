John Kasich is set to sell out his party and his principles. According to the Associated Press, Kasich will throw his support to Joe Biden and speak at the Democratic National Convention. Kasich has never supported President Trump, but to completely turn against the Republican Party, shows that, for Kasich, the 2020 election is more about ego than principles. In a showdown of Trump vs Biden, Kasich sides with Biden and against the host of Republican issues that WON’T be advanced if Joe Biden wins. Why is Kasich doing this?

President Trump moves to prohibit illegal aliens from influencing new congressional district lines. Plus, Joe Biden says we should teach more Islam in public schools.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

