(EFE).- Russia will target and destroy Nato vehicles transporting weapons in Ukraine, the country’s defense ministry Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.
“I want to emphasize that any transport from the Atlantic Alliance that arrives in the country with weapons or means for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be seen by us as a legitimate target,” Shoigu said during a meeting, according to the Interfax news agency.
The Russian troops will continue their “special military operation” in Ukraine, he said.
“At the moment, together with the militias of the Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics, they are expanding control of the territories” of both regions.
He said Russian forces had blockaded the area around the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where dozens of civilians are holed up along with the last remaining Ukrainian forces in the port city.
Shoigu blamed Ukrainian troops of ignoring requests to surrender and release civilians.
Despite efforts by the United Nations and the Red Cross to evacuate civilians from the plant, the UN confirmed on Tuesday that only 101 people, including children and the elderly, had been evacuated from Azovstal. EFE
If all NATO countries combined with a capable military would unite and just bomb the hell out of Russia, Russia would cease to be a problem.
START by blowing up their navy!
You do realize Russia has more nukes than any other country? If Putin is as crazy as everybody says he is, what do you think would happen if he’s backed into a corner with no way out? The US or NATO going to war with Russia would be a global catastrophe. I understand that Russia was wrong to invade Ukraine, but we should not be involved in this, period. Tell me how our involvement with a Russia/Ukraine war helps the American people in any way.
Bingo now we are embroiled in another WAR compliments of Barely There Biden, PLASTIC PELOSI and every GREEDY DEFENSE CONTRACTOR on the planet!!! This has got to be stopped somehow and someway!!!