Immigrations and Customs Enforcement will halt mass raids on workplaces that employ undocumented immigrants, according to an order by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released Tuesday.
Mayorkas said the deployment of mass worksite operations has not always focused on employers that exploit undocumented workers, which he described as “the most pernicious aspect of our country’s unauthorized employment challenge,” in a memorandum shared Tuesday.
Under the Trump administration, ICE carried out multiple raids on workplaces including one in 2019 that saw ICE agents arrest approximately 680 people at seven worksites in Mississippi.
The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday said the “resource-intensive operations” also were used as a tool by exploitative employers to “suppress and retaliate against workers’ assertion of labor laws.”
In a statement accompanying the announcement, Mayorkas said the agency “has a critical role to ensure our nation’s workplaces comply with our laws.”
“We will not tolerate unscrupulous employers who exploit unauthorized workers, conduct illegal activities or impose unsafe working conditions,” he said. “Employers engaged in illegal acts compel the focus of our enforcement resources.”
Mayorkas also directed the agency to adopt policies and practices that will encourage workers to report violations of exploitative employers and cooperate in investigations related to employment and labor standards.
“By adopting policies that focus on the most unscrupulous employers, we will protect workers as well as legitimate American businesses,” he said.
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., praised the administration’s decision in a tweet on Tuesday.
“I applaud [DHS]’s decisive action to realign worksite immigration enforcement priorities to improve workplace protections for undocumented workers, cease large worksite deportation raids and focus on prosecuting unscrupulous employers who take advantage of undocumented workers,” he wrote.
If True American business owners would stop hiring these illegals they would have to find a more secure place to hide until Trump takes office again and then “times up”!
IMO TILL we started fining these places of business that HIRED illegals, so harshly, that its UNTENNABLE for them to keep doing so, THEY WILL CONTINUE to hire them.
Raiding American workplaces to arrest illegal foreign workers who steal American jobs of real American taxpaying citizens who might just want to return to work and normal lives of dignity, and not take the Biden COVID bribe money to stay home and become a Democrat vegetable, fed by their social manure, might just slow down the Democrat’s ability to turn productive Americans into social parasites like themselves, their true idea of social equity. We can’t have that happen America or the conquest of your country by Democrat party criminals might just fail. They might even lose their ability to steal the next election. Mayorkas is definitely taking the same drugs as Hunter, and his Joe dependent job just as dependent upon the big guy and his big plans as Hunter to turn the USA into a failed 3rd world nation, and turn productive Americans into social dependent hair sniffing, womanizing drug and women users just like he and his son. The depth of the Democrats failure and depravity is waking America up to the fact that well DONE is always better than just well SAID, which is hard to accomplish when your foreign fellow worker cannot even speak English. Joe’s idea of well done is an over cooked steak and a burned-out economy.
We should then follow Texas lead in lawsuits. sue anyone who is aiding an illegal. Rather it be a school ,teacher ,landlord,or doctor. If the federal government isn’t going to enforce federal law ,then states must step up with a lawsuit law
IF LAWS ARE not going to be enforced anymore, THEN WE NO LONGER NEED the law makers, who CREATE those laws.
TIME TO FIRE every bloody politician!
