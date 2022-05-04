Sen. Elizabeth Warren vented at the Supreme Court Tuesday following the leak of a draft opinion that would strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case.

‘I am angry,’ the Massachusetts Democrat fumed. ‘Angry and upset and determined.’

She joined protesters who rushed to the High Court hours after Politico reported on the draft opinion.

Gesticulating with her arm as she spoke, she said Americans want to maintain Roe as the ‘law of the land’ – while a heckler outside the court interrupted and accused her of trying to ‘dismember children.’

‘We’ve heard enough from the extremists,’ she said, before heading away from the scene.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

A visibly shaken and angry Senator Elizabeth Warren just spoke in-front of #SCOTUS. @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/KzQ2Z0Lg3b — Willy Lowry (@willy_lowry) May 3, 2022