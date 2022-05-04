Sen. Elizabeth Warren vented at the Supreme Court Tuesday following the leak of a draft opinion that would strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case.
‘I am angry,’ the Massachusetts Democrat fumed. ‘Angry and upset and determined.’
She joined protesters who rushed to the High Court hours after Politico reported on the draft opinion.
Gesticulating with her arm as she spoke, she said Americans want to maintain Roe as the ‘law of the land’ – while a heckler outside the court interrupted and accused her of trying to ‘dismember children.’
‘We’ve heard enough from the extremists,’ she said, before heading away from the scene.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
A visibly shaken and angry Senator Elizabeth Warren just spoke in-front of #SCOTUS. @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/KzQ2Z0Lg3b
— Willy Lowry (@willy_lowry) May 3, 2022
Socially insane Pocahontas obviously believes and imagines that this is the Warren Court not run by Earl but run by an insane imaginary American Indian of the same name, and definitely not the court of THE PEOPLE.
It is the squeaky wheels of society that are supposed to get the oil, but in this Demented Democrat oil deprived nation the wheels of our Democrat run government keep falling off and disintegrating before our eyes in secular Pocahontas created type social friction and factions, and when their squeakers become the speakers, all they can do is accuse, never leaving any room for compromise or solutions, just threats of social violence which if ever visited upon THE PEOPLE whose response would and could crush them in a heartbeat. I do believe their wish for the death of American innocence is just a distorted hidden subliminal wish for their own guilt-earned deaths and self-destruction, the ultimate historical fate of all socialist led societies and abodes of the spiritual guilty. The sight of a visibly shaken Pocahontas is a good sign that WE THE PEOPLE are again regaining our clarity of vision.
Elizabeth Warren like many democrats want the ability to let women abort their babies up to the age of five. They support abortion before birth and beyond to provide transplant services to willing purchasers.
Remember, to folks like her, THE WILL of the people don’t matter. UNLESS ITS THE MOBS that they control.
Roe V Wade was never the ‘law of the land’, it was the ‘right’ of privacy ‘discovered’ by convoluting words found in the Amendments! No law was ever passed by Congress or legislative bodies because there is not the popular support that Senator Warren and her ilk think there is, just look at ‘The Right to Life’ marches that have taken place every year. What was a bad decision then, and the Court knew it, remained a bad decision for fifty years has been rectified and now it falls to the people to decide, the place it should have been all along!
Pity time machines are not real, as i’d love to go back to BEFORE The court ruled, an SHOW THEM the error of their ways…
Pocahontas on the warpath. Hmmmmm . . . . me thinkum she speak heap big bull***t.
What you should be concerned about, Warren, is the fact that some misguided a** with access to the opinion took it upon themselves to divulge what is to remain private until the Court is ready to make a public announcement. Furthermore, such decisions are to be made based upon Constitutionality—not yours or anybody else’s personal wishes.
So, how about doing your part in finding out who the backstabber is and taking care of that situation. Or, maybe it is a Dem operative just as in the Jan 6th “insurrection” and you don’t want that to come out.
Whether or not you are a Christian or a Democrat.
To dismember and kill a defenseless unborn human baby is terribly wrong.
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
If a unborn baby has a heartbeat the baby is alive,
to stop that heartbeat is to kill the unborn baby.
I agree to agree, to kill a unborn child , and a totally barbaric manner, it is WAY PASS WRONG, and yet I would speculate these same people are against the DEATH PENALTY it is just shameful
I’ve often argued with leftists before, about WHY They feel its “OK/Good/Moral, to abort babies, but its WRONG/Evil/immoral, to NOT execute convicted felons”.. They rarely can come up with anything remotely close to an answer, other than “WE feel that way”.
LIZ WARREN is 1000% wrong on everything, she is just trying to get extra votes from the borderline SHEEP-PEOPLE, VOTE her OUT next election, and keep AMERICA CLEAN and SAFE . Sent this American citizen to curb.
Hey Liz, You’re angry? Get in line! I’ve been angry with you for years. Your all-too-predictable outrage over Roe was expected.
This was going to come to a head at some point, and it makes sense for abortion rights to be legislated at the state level by the voters. It never belonged at the Supreme Court; their job is not to legistlate. You and your dem friends obviously fear that the majority of voters aren’t in lockstep with your extreme views. Let the votes fall where they will. I’m guessing most will favor abortion with limitations. Go drink a beer and calm down.
she should have been aborted.
OH HELL YES, she sure should been.
EVERYONE of these commucrats, should have been… Not just her.
We’d better ban tomahawks and bows and arrows!! Squaw, heap big Red In Face, melt down like bear fat on teepee fire.