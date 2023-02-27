RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told CNN’s “State of the Union” that it’s likely Republican hopefuls will have to promise to throw their backing behind the party’s candidate if they want to get on the debate stage during the primary, calling the move a “no-brainer” to present a united front to try to unseat President Biden.
“If you’re going to be on the Republican National Committee debate stage asking voters to support you, you should say, ‘I’m going to support the voters and who they choose as the nominee,’ ” McDaniel told host Dana Bash.
Trump will have to make loyalty pledge to join RNC debate stage, Ronna McDaniel says
“We’re saying you’re not going to get on the debate stage unless you make this pledge,” McDaniel said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “Anyone getting on the Republican national committee debate stage should be able to say, ‘I will support the will of the voters and the eventual nominee of our party.”
“I think they’re all going to sign it. I really do,” McDaniel added. “I think President Trump would like to be on the debate stage.”
Then unfortunately there is Donald Trump, who is just going to do what Trump is going to do. He knows this is his last hurrah, and if he loses the nomination will “not go gentle into that good night,,, But Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” Just like the “Trump did it” Democrats who blame him when things do not go their way, Trump himself has a track record of blaming everyone but himself when he opens mouth and shoots himself in the foot. DeSantis demeanor on Fox news “ Life Liberty, Levin”, Sunday shows how cool calm calculated articulate opposition works better than head on collision when revealing the unworkable, unpopular Democrat arguments for the paucity of reason that they are. Calm sword wielding matadors are way more effective than raging bulls, when it’s time to answer the questions of “Where’s the Beef”
Ronna’s first and foremost a ROMNEY. I have doubts about anything she suggests….
Robb5986: Did you even read the article? Or are you just a Democrat?
