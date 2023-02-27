RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told CNN’s “State of the Union” that it’s likely Republican hopefuls will have to promise to throw their backing behind the party’s candidate if they want to get on the debate stage during the primary, calling the move a “no-brainer” to present a united front to try to unseat President Biden.

“If you’re going to be on the Republican National Committee debate stage asking voters to support you, you should say, ‘I’m going to support the voters and who they choose as the nominee,’ ” McDaniel told host Dana Bash.

— Read more at the NY Post

———————————-

———————————-

Trump will have to make loyalty pledge to join RNC debate stage, Ronna McDaniel says

“We’re saying you’re not going to get on the debate stage unless you make this pledge,” McDaniel said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “Anyone getting on the Republican national committee debate stage should be able to say, ‘I will support the will of the voters and the eventual nominee of our party.”

“I think they’re all going to sign it. I really do,” McDaniel added. “I think President Trump would like to be on the debate stage.”

— Read more at Fox News