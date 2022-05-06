If former President Donald Trump decides to run for president again in 2024, Sen. Mitt Romney believes he will win the Republican nomination.

“I don’t delude myself into thinking I have a big swath of the Republican Party,” the Utah Republican told Politico on Thursday.

“It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support. So if he wants to become the nominee in ‘24, I think he’s very likely to achieve that.”

Romney would be expected to not support Trump as the Republican nominee for the next presidential election — as the senator voted to impeach the 45th president twice while he was in office. He also did not vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

– Read more at the NY Post

