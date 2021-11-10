Former Trump State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus went at House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on “The View” Tuesday, asking if he regretted talking up the Steele dossier in the wake of the latest indictment secured by special counsel John Durham.

“You defended, promoted, you even read into the Congressional Record the Steele dossier,” began Ortagus, serving as a guest host on the ABC gabfest this week. “And we know last week the main source of the dossier was indicted by the FBI for lying about most of the key claims in that dossier. Do you have any reflections on your role in promoting this to the American people?”

Schiff responded that anyone who lied to the FBI or Steele should be prosecuted and sent to jail if convicted, “unlike in the Trump administration”.

Pressed by #TheView guest co-host @MorganOrtagus on the Steele dossier, @RepAdamSchiff responds: “It’s one thing to say allegations should be investigated…it’s another to say we should have foreseen in advance that some people were lying to Christopher Steele.” pic.twitter.com/8EgvKW0tgJ — The View (@TheView) November 9, 2021