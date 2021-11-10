Former Trump State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus went at House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on “The View” Tuesday, asking if he regretted talking up the Steele dossier in the wake of the latest indictment secured by special counsel John Durham.
“You defended, promoted, you even read into the Congressional Record the Steele dossier,” began Ortagus, serving as a guest host on the ABC gabfest this week. “And we know last week the main source of the dossier was indicted by the FBI for lying about most of the key claims in that dossier. Do you have any reflections on your role in promoting this to the American people?”
Schiff responded that anyone who lied to the FBI or Steele should be prosecuted and sent to jail if convicted, “unlike in the Trump administration”.
– Read more at the NY Post
Pressed by #TheView guest co-host @MorganOrtagus on the Steele dossier, @RepAdamSchiff responds: “It’s one thing to say allegations should be investigated…it’s another to say we should have foreseen in advance that some people were lying to Christopher Steele.” pic.twitter.com/8EgvKW0tgJ
— The View (@TheView) November 9, 2021
Why is this pos not in prison ?!?
He’s part of the communist occupation.
“Schiff responded that anyone who lied to the FBI or Steele should be prosecuted and sent to jail if convicted, “unlike in the Trump administration”.
Self incrimination there, Schiff. And you can’t keep pointing your finger at Trump when he has been proven innocent. You, Nadler, and Mueller screwed up—pure and simple.
I would like to have heard the reactions of the other View hosts.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
Orchestrate and fabricated impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
everyone involved in that particular witch hunt should be in jail for life.
the altered an election and knew it was a lie.
schiff should be the chairman of the liars club not a commitee in washington.
Little man syndrome little mind, little brain, little decency, little intelligence & little respect from America. He is at the top of the list for joke of the day- on a continual basis.