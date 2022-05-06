The non-profit group CatholicVote is calling on President Joe Biden and other public leaders to denounce the call by pro-abortion activists to protest at Catholic churches this Sunday and to rally outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.
The radical pro-abortion group “Ruth Sent Us” announced the protests on Twitter. (The “Ruth” in the name apparently refers to deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who supported abortion.)
– Read more at CNS News
We’re calling on President Joe Biden and other leaders in Washington to publicly condemn any effort to disrupt Catholic Masses or to doxx Supreme Court justices and their families.
— CatholicVote.org (@CatholicVote) May 5, 2022
Pro-abortion groups target churches for Mother’s Day protests
The organization Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights has organized a “week of action” beginning on May 8, Mother’s Day, with “Actions Outside of Churches.”
“This action is called for by a collective of spanish [sic] speaking women’s rights groups + activists across the country, including from Bride’s March, Dominican Women’s Development Center, Ni Una Menus, and Las 17,” according to the event schedule. “Several cities will be hosting protests outside of prominent churches in their towns, these can look like a group of people holding signs wearing Handmaids Tale outfits, passing out flyers outside to church goers or doing a die-in.”
– Read more at Fox News
Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp
— Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022
There are calls for a #MothersDayStrike. We support it, along with @StrikeForChoice who’s planning a day of walk-outs on Thu May 12. #DefendRoe
This is what Mother’s Day should look like. Catholic and Evangelical Churches nationwide: pic.twitter.com/BxvGhBGodn
— Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022
For profit Groups like the Biden political crime family have no interest in what Christian Non-Profit groups have to say about anything that gets in the way of their continuing to make a profit. Not even God can change them from their evil ways and pathological intentions and pursuits for power, having already sold their souls for that very same profit. Only a fellow for profit fallen from grace Democrat like Pelosi can influence the actions of this President, and if disrupting a Catholic Mass, or a life seeking prayer session for life is called for by the party, they never restrain the need to let loose their social dogs of war, bull horns, picket signs and assumed threats of violence that will follow if you don’t toe their line. Sanctuary for a fallen Catholic can only be found within the secular herd of the deceiving wolves in sheep’s clothing, who having received their sheepskins upon graduation from loser secular socialist driven Universities, that look nothing like winning Old Notre Dame, have already made the choice of rather ruling in an American hell of their own making, than becoming a Christlike servant of the people in a God blessed and designed great and successful American heaven. Joe is to America what Faust was to Goethe, written as a book for the dead with no redemption for the sale of his soul.
Before you ask Joey to do anything you probably have to go thru the puppet masters and see if it will only benefit them politically. They don’t care about anything UNLESS they think it will help them hold onto power, get them more money , or help them I n my opinion they have no morals or values.