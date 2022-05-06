The non-profit group CatholicVote is calling on President Joe Biden and other public leaders to denounce the call by pro-abortion activists to protest at Catholic churches this Sunday and to rally outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

The radical pro-abortion group “Ruth Sent Us” announced the protests on Twitter. (The “Ruth” in the name apparently refers to deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who supported abortion.)

We’re calling on President Joe Biden and other leaders in Washington to publicly condemn any effort to disrupt Catholic Masses or to doxx Supreme Court justices and their families. — CatholicVote.org (@CatholicVote) May 5, 2022

Pro-abortion groups target churches for Mother’s Day protests

The organization Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights has organized a “week of action” beginning on May 8, Mother’s Day, with “Actions Outside of Churches.”

“This action is called for by a collective of spanish [sic] speaking women’s rights groups + activists across the country, including from Bride’s March, Dominican Women’s Development Center, Ni Una Menus, and Las 17,” according to the event schedule. “Several cities will be hosting protests outside of prominent churches in their towns, these can look like a group of people holding signs wearing Handmaids Tale outfits, passing out flyers outside to church goers or doing a die-in.”

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

There are calls for a #MothersDayStrike. We support it, along with @StrikeForChoice who’s planning a day of walk-outs on Thu May 12. #DefendRoe This is what Mother’s Day should look like. Catholic and Evangelical Churches nationwide: pic.twitter.com/BxvGhBGodn — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

