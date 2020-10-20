The dirty little secret of this presidential campaign may be that while Joe Biden ran as a moderate his administration will be run by the far left, led by running mate Kamala Harris, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad.”

The planned progressive takeover is already underway. Warren has been aggressively lobbying for a prominent Cabinet post for months after she was left out as a vice presidential pick. You can expect that lobbying effort to ratchet up to a fever pitch if Biden wins the White House.

Other Massachusetts Democrats, dominated by the far left, will be aching to join the new Democratic regime. If Biden wins, look for a stampede of liberal Bay Staters to the White House, including members of Congress, state lawmakers and academics.

And there’s plenty more to come. Now there’s word that Ocasio-Cortez’s squad of progressives, including Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, have already penned a letter to Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell calling on both parties to ban high level corporate lobbyists and “C Suite executives” from the Cabinet — presumably Biden’s.

The letter may be addressed to Schumer and McConnell but it’s really aimed at Biden, ahead in the polls and already confidently plotting his first moves as the next president.

“One of the most important lessons of the Trump administration is the need to stop putting corporate officers and lobbyists in charge of our government,” said the letter, first reported by Politico. “As elected leaders, we should stop trying to make unsupportable distinctions between which corporate affiliations are acceptable for government service and which are not.”

Biden was already being pressured to shun Wall Street executives from his administration, but the letter takes the corporate ban to a new level.

What the letter really means is: we want to pack the Biden administration with elected leaders and others from the left. Moderates need not apply.

Sure, Biden may try to put a never Trumper Republican in his Cabinet, just to say he’s being bipartisan. But if he tries to appoint other moderates to high level posts, there will be a predictable backlash from the far left, which is already suspicious of the former vice president because of negative things he’s said about Warren, Bernie Sanders and Harris herself.

The vice presidential nominee is clearly no pushover, and she will be demanding a big role in who gets the top jobs in a Biden administration. Many believe that Harris will actually be the one calling the shots for the sometimes tongue-tied 77-year-old Biden. Four years from now, Harris may be the presidential nominee, stepping in for the aged Biden.

Think of that on Election Day.

