When Real America ponders the twisted course that has brought us to the abysmal place where we now find ourselves, it is imperative to recognize the complicity of RINO (Republican in Name Only) traitors who have willingly aided and abetted leftists the entire time. It is no exaggeration to state that without the collusion of RINO turncoats, leftist Democrats could never have achieved the degree of success that they have enjoyed, at our expense.
Consequently, it is critically important to deal with RINOs as the enemy that they are, if genuine conservatives are ever to prevail over the vile and dangerous leftist Democrat agenda going forward. Thankfully, the unabashed pro-America, pro-Constitution and pro-Christian stances of President Trump not only proved that such ideals are alive and well in our Nation, he also provided the contrast necessary to smoke out the closet liberals lurking in the GOP. Far from being “moderates” or “centrists,” these two-faced political players only remain among Republican ranks because they know they can do the most to advance themselves and leftist Democrat interests by working from the inside.
Now that the RINOs believe their efforts, combined with leftist Democrat cohorts, have successfully shut down the groundswell of Americanism and Conservatism that carried President Trump into the White House, they are attempting once again to posture and pander their way back into positions of “credibility,” which is their avenue to GOP power. It is beyond their ability to grasp, or even care, that doing so would signify the end of the Republican Party itself.
Despite their aversion to reality, the rules have changed, and will never go back to the insipid and ineffective patterns of the past. For too long, Conservatives watched in total frustration as leftist activists continually got results from the Democrat Party, while Republicans only ever offered excuses for their total impotence as a political force, regardless of their numbers in the Congress and Senate, and even while holding the White House. That game should have ended long ago. In any case, it is over now, and RINO efforts to resurrect their scheming ways, and revert to that course are absolutely transparent and feckless. Still, they try.
In the past few weeks, a virtual “Who’s who” of duplicitous GOP globalists and leftist enablers has become increasingly vocal, as they resume their assault on the time honored principles that define real Republicans. The response from traditional members of the party who have not sold out to the new order has been openly hostile, and rightfully so.
At the Utah state Republican Convention this past week, RINO never Trump traitor Mitt Romney was loudly booed when he appeared on stage. Romney barely dodged an attempt by Utah Republicans to officially censure him for his constant attacks on the President, and his total betrayal of any principle of decency when he supported the baseless leftist Democrat impeachment scams, including the post January 20 circus.
Of course the title of “lowest of the low” among detestable RINOs clearly goes to Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who couldn’t ever be bothered to engage the left on behalf of the Cowboy State. Yet she has plenty of zeal and energy when attacking President Trump and his supporters. In a May 3 Twitter post, Cheney declared “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.” Cheney is fully vested in the leftist Democrat effort to put a phony fig leaf of “legitimacy” on the 2020 election theft, despite the flagrant and widespread abuses and chicanery that was witnessed by the entire Nation on Election Night, and during the wee hours of the following morning.
Meanwhile, even former President George W. Bush, who never had anything bad to say about the treasonous Barack Obama, is reasserting his globalist “pedigree,” by once again pushing for open borders. Never forget how Bush attempted in 2007 to destroy America’s southern border by colluding with RINO John McCain’s “gang of eight,” a cabal of RINO and Democrat Senators. But Bush’s record of duplicity goes back further still. As far back as 2000, he attempted to dismiss real conservatism when first running for the White House, by defining himself as a “compassionate conservative.” It was his way of asserting that open borders and socialism were qualities that somehow constituted a superior ideology, as opposed to those uncompassionate Neanderthals who believed in secure national borders, respect for private property, and rewarding the diligence of one’s labors.
In response to the uproar, leftist minion Susan Collins, the RINO Senator from Maine, appeared on CNN to castigate those who stand up to the Romneys, Cheneys, and Bushes and their efforts to reinvent the GOP. In her twisted world, only by accepting their distortions and pollution of the party can Republicans be deemed worthy. Those who think the party should uphold a certain set of principles, and particularly conservative ones, are a blight on the party, are being “disrespectful” to the RINO turncoats, and thus create “disunity.”
Of course Mitt Romney and RINO extraordinaire Liz Cheney are never criticized for their disrespectful nature or the divisions they deliberately cause, which always redound to the benefit of the left. They are fine attacking a real Republican leader who actually moved Conservatism forward and showed how to make it work. Yet they claim to be “building the party” and demand others “unify” with their sordid and self-serving agenda.
Americans who want their country back from the leftist Democrats need to become fully aware of the dirty little secrets by which RINOs have hamstrung our side for years. Calls for “party unity,” especially coming from those who were so flagrantly and incessantly undermining unity during the first term of President Trump, are absolutely disingenuous. A party that claims to accept both high and low standards will in truth only uphold low standards. The only way unity can be achieved with such people is by totally capitulating to them and their agenda. And their end game is virtually indistinguishable from that of the leftist Democrats.
Furthermore, a party that claims to stand for “everything” is a party that ultimately stands for nothing. The Republican “Establishment” clearly knows this, and is absolutely fine with it. Its intended purpose for the GOP has nothing to do with the concerns of Grassroots Conservatives who work the jobs, plant the crops, and fight the wars. In truth it never did!
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
Vote the RINO Globalists out and bring back President Trump.
The brittle Republican infrstructure is trying to reassert itself after being soundly repudiated in the 2016 election when the rank and file chose Donald Trump over the myriad of endorsed candidates, candidates who did not inspire hope or confidence for the future. Someone came along who embodied what they had been waiting since Ronald Reagan was President. In spite of the best efforts of the establishment he was the overwhelming choice of the people. That didn’t stop them from disrespecting the will of the people by becoming the NeverTrumpers and working for four years to tear down everything he built for the PEOPLE to satisfy their own egos and distain for the President. The people have seen the power they weild and I don’t think they will willingly cede it back to the RINO traitors in their midst!
The dishonorable, dishonest, traitorous Democrat Party stole the election
and courts and the Republican Party let them, against the will of the people.
The words of Abraham Lincoln to honour the soldiers that sacrificed their lives in order
“that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth”
The Republican party needs to grow some teeth and rid the Republican Party of these Democrat RINOs.
The Republicans who support the RINOs are no better than the RINOs themselves.
Research and vote against all RINOs and those who support them.
I’m so disheartened and angry about what the RINOs have done to the GOP and to our nation. I have stopped making contributions to the RNC until they do something about them. I need guidance as to what more to do. I can’t vote these people out, as they are not in my state. But this is definitely one of the reasons we find ourselves in this awful situation.
i have also stopped sending them money.
Christopher G. Adamo, Great commentary. You hit the nail on the head with Romney, Liz Cheney and the Bushes. Simply put, these Republicans In Name Only are traitors to our Country and these clowns are traitors to those of us that are true Conservatives. These RINOS are good for nothing.
JULY 29, 2017
JOHN MCCAIN seemed poised to be the savior of the GOP health bill when he returned to the Capitol despite a brain cancer diagnosis. He turned out to be the executioner.
The longtime Arizona senator stunned pretty much everyone Friday by turning on his party and his president and joining two other GOP senators in voting “no” on the Republicans’ final effort to repeal “Obamacare.” That killed the bill. And it also dealt what looks like a death blow to the Republican Party’s years of promises to get rid of Barack Obama’s health law, pledges that helped the GOP win control of the House, the Senate and the White House.
As I stated once before, the only reason to reach across the isle anymore is to slap the hell out of a Democrat or RINO. It is no longer a competition between two opposing parties out to preserve our country and work for the American people—just in different ways. Far too many of today’s politicians have embraced extreme, global, leftist, and socialist ideas. They have emboldened themselves to think that they can override the voice of the Conservative majority by force and deceit.
They have gone so far as to steal the November 2020 election and they are executing their agenda by executive fiat through a straw man whom they have installed as an acting “President”. It is time to drive RINOS into extinction. It is time to drive Democrats permanently out of power.
Exactly, there is a cancer in the Republican Party that needs to be cut out.
Excellent, excellent, Mr. Adamo you nailed it down perfectly. I, a lifelong Republican, was thoroughly disgusted by the Republican Party, and 15 or so years ago registered as Independent. I only switched back to Republican so I could vote for Trump in 2016 and 2020. If President Trump establishes a new party, I will register to that party. We already know how completely demented and depraved the Democrats are. It is pathetic that Republicans have become their lackeys. Useless and dangerous to America, the lot of them.
Like Biden said We the People are the government. Trump was the last best hope. Unless the real Republicans in our nation form a new party to get rid of the swamp, we are finished. I was so disappointed when Trump refused to start a new party. There are no republicans anymore in government. At least none that I recognize. They are all in it for themselves. Trying to save the Republican party is like keeping an old car running. You have to admit defeat at some point. The dumocrats own us and it’s embarrassing!
Jimbo, do not be disappointed, nor give up. President Trump is in fact a genius. He does truly know how to play 5D chess, and knows how to strategize and strike while the iron is hot. He may yet form a new party, however when all the treason, all the unspeakable crimes of the Democrat party has been exposed, and all the complicit silence of the Republican Party has been exposed, there may be no need for another party. I totally understand your thinking though, and I would actually wish for a new name of a cleaned out, purged of all filth and corruption party.
Rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic won’t help. Can you imagine if Trump started a new party. The energy that would be created. This isn’t Ross Perot or some tea party movement. This would be HUGE. And Republicans would have to join if they want to stay in office. Sadly we chose the Mitch McConnell route of failure and disappointed.
The old saying about politicians rings true today as it did 60 years ago. “There isn’t a dimes worth of difference between them.” Let’s face it, we elected lawyers and rich people to govern us and now we are paying the price. Donald Trump actually cared about Americans and America and they tried to crucify him and his family. Seems to me someone else in history who cared for the people was crucified for that. Our Lord King And Savior said in the parable of the land owner “they say to themselves let’s killed the heir to the vineyard and the vineyard will be ours.” They are still saying that to this day.
BuddyH – so right, so true.
Democrats are worse than child molesters.
RINOs are worse than democrats.
Why?
Because a democrat, no matter how evil, monstrous and reprehensible, stands for SOMETHING.
A RINO stands for nothing at all.
Damn all RINOs to hell.
For years, over and over again, Democrats push three steps toward socialism. Then the Republicans “fight back” and hold them to two steps toward socialism. Then they pat themselves on the back and tell us what great job they’re doing. Yippee, we’re moving slightly slower towards socialism and the complete destruction of America.