A CIA recruitment video featuring a “cisgender, intersectional millennial” has angered people who say it is “full of woke propaganda”.
The two-minute video features a 36-year-old Latina CIA agent who tells viewers she used to suffer from “imposter syndrome” but has now embraced herself “unapologetically” and refuses to internalise “misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be”.
Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright took issue with the video, tweeting: “The CIA used to be about mission to country. (I speak from experience). Now it’s now about demanding — and getting — accommodation to fix an emotional wound or advance a personal agenda. America is less safe with this new CIA, and dangerously more political.”
Actual quotes from this new CIA recruitment ad:
"I am a woman of color"
"I am a cisgender millennial"
"I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder"
"I am intersectional"
I think it's safe to say the contemporary American left has failed.pic.twitter.com/ruUzWSeIur
— Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) May 2, 2021
Even Meghan McCain sees how bad it is.
This CIA recruitment video is a joke and truly embarrassing for our entire country. China, Russia and our enemies are laughing at us.
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 3, 2021
“Now it’s now about demanding — and getting — accommodation to fix an emotional wound or advance a personal agenda.”,,,,,,,,,,Like admission to a psychiatric clinic to get cured from delusional mind confusion so others are free of their tyranny of faux thought equality or the proven inequality of their personal ability to secceed. When the inmates take over and start running our CIA designed as an American Asylum from international tyranny and for American freedom to succeed, we all might as well head for the gulag. Failure is the only thing that will get recruited, by emotionally wounded people who cannot even figure out who they are, what purpose they were designed to be, which will distort the purpose of what America was designed to be. This is obvious Planned failure, bought and paid for by international entities whose agenda is collective, not personal, who have sworn to destroy America from within.
So true. Sadly. These people are pathetic.
CIA, that was the most disgusting video from you. A mentally ill woman? Really? Russia, China and Iran are laughing at America. You shown them how stupid and woke you have become. You have done nothing to stop the communist party taking America down. Please explain that video! You really don’t think people are going to take you serious anymore. You have become a joke to the world. Disrespect is what you are getting now. Really can believe what you did. Who thought this would help the CIA? Needs fired!
Who thought this would help the CIA?
lapper & Brennen & BHO
When she mentioned her mental illness of her anxiety disorder and boasted about the corrupt CIA and her picture with Brennon she forget to mention how the CIA is now providing “Safe Closets” for recruits that have these disorders and how the CIA is going to work hard to recruit agents of foreign war; perhaps ISIS, and citizens of Iran and China as new recruits for our CIA!! Oh and by the way follow the science and listen to the scientist about the Deep State Run Vaccine program that is under experimental use and is free from any and all liability!!
In a world where America’s enemies are growing stronger and more confrontational by the day, a weak and delusional Biden-Harris administration is using our federal government, military, and intelligence agencies as a woke social experiment in an absurd attempt to prove that America is ruled by an administration that is more concerned about inclusiveness and social justice than it is with keeping our nation’s enemies deterred and its citizens safe. We will be extremely fortunate if a major war does not break out somewhere in the world during the Biden-Harris administration as a result of Biden’s weakening of America.
Of Course that is a Given!! Tucker was talking about how the DemonRats were fuming over the fact that Donald Trump did not start a conflict overseas, they were white knuckling for 4 years along John Bolton that President Trump would start something!!
The liberals are totally nuts, so this commercial for the CIA is nuts / mentally ill! But what does one expect from liberals?
So, the thinking is that COVID is a pandemic? The stupidity virus is spreading like wildfire and seems to have built up quite a resistance to common sense. At the present rate of spread, it will overtake cancer and heart disease as the biggest threat to our well being.
When you can’t dazzle ’em with brilliance, baffle ’em with BS.
The term “anxiety disorder” refers to specific psychiatric disorders that involve extreme fear or worry, and includes generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorder and panic attacks, agoraphobia, social anxiety disorder, selective mutism, separation anxiety, and specific phobias.
Question is why do we have mentally deranged people working in the CIA??
Intersectionality is the acknowledgement that everyone has their own unique experiences of discrimination and oppression and we must consider everything and anything that can marginalise people – Examples of these factors include gender, age, sex, race, class, sexuality, religion, disability, physical appearance, and height.
We are people not Robots made the same or cookies made with the same cookie cutter.
Deranged socialist mentality think everybody is the same and should be treated exactly the same.
We are NOT exactly the same. We all have different characteristics.
Not even Jesus treated everyone the same. We should love and respect everyone,
but we don’t have to accept everyone’s behavior, actions or beliefs.
“America is less safe with this new CIA, and dangerously more political.”
I identify myself as a male. Guess this might be right cause my birth certificate says I was born a male and have a penis. I could add other things a “male” usually identifies with (love women, never felt more than just friendship for another male). I do not let the world’s problems become the main focus of why I am alive. I solve those problems that affect me, I take care of those I love and enjoy life. Am a firm believer of “believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see”.