A CIA recruitment video featuring a “cisgender, intersectional millennial” has angered people who say it is “full of woke propaganda”.

The two-minute video features a 36-year-old Latina CIA agent who tells viewers she used to suffer from “imposter syndrome” but has now embraced herself “unapologetically” and refuses to internalise “misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be”.

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright took issue with the video, tweeting: “The CIA used to be about mission to country. (I speak from experience). Now it’s now about demanding — and getting — accommodation to fix an emotional wound or advance a personal agenda. America is less safe with this new CIA, and dangerously more political.”

Actual quotes from this new CIA recruitment ad: "I am a woman of color" "I am a cisgender millennial" "I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder" "I am intersectional" I think it's safe to say the contemporary American left has failed.pic.twitter.com/ruUzWSeIur — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) May 2, 2021

Even Meghan McCain sees how bad it is.

This CIA recruitment video is a joke and truly embarrassing for our entire country. China, Russia and our enemies are laughing at us. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 3, 2021