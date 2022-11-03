President Biden’s Wednesday night speech was met with derision by a number of prominent Republicans, with some calling it the “most divisive” address ever given by a commander-in-chief.
Others GOPers suggested Biden’s remarks, where he slammed “extreme MAGA Republicans” and urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections in order to “preserve democracy,” were an attempt to deflect from the administration’s failed policies.
“I listened to the president’s speech, I don’t remember hearing anything about inflation, about gas, about border, about fentanyl, about crime, or not even the 98 individuals on the border on the terrorist watchlist they have caught,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday.
Biden just wrapped up a primetime speech six days before the election. Here are the number of times he mentioned…
Border: 0️⃣
Crime: 0️⃣
Inflation: 0️⃣
Supply chain: 0️⃣
Gas prices: 0️⃣
China: 0️⃣
Education: 0️⃣
Military: 0️⃣
Police: 0️⃣
Fentanyl: 0️⃣
Priorities?
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022
Here’s something Joe Biden DOES NOT want you to see.
WATCH: 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEcIO2
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022
Biden warns ‘dark forces that thirst for power’ could prevail in midterms: President links attack on Paul Pelosi to Trump
President Joe Biden on Wednesday tied the attack on Paul Pelosi to former President Donald Trump and his refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 presidential election, and warned ‘dark forces with a thirst for power’ will threaten democracy in the midterms.
Biden didn’t call out Trump by name but it was clear he was making next week’s election a referendum on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ – his false claim he won two years ago but was thwarted by voter fraud.
‘American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refused to accept the results of the 2020 election,’ Biden said in a speech at Washington D.C.’s Union Station.
‘And he’s made the big lie, an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party,’ Biden said. ‘The great irony about the 2020 election is that it’s the most attacked election in our history.
Speaking of violence and attacks brings this threat to mind.
PELOSI ON JAN. 6: "I hope [Trump] comes. I’m gonna punch him out! This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this—for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy." pic.twitter.com/Vnz9yiRf3h
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 14, 2022
Biden accuses "extreme MAGA Republicans" of trying to "suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself…and deciding whether your vote even counts. Instead of waiting until an election is over…they're starting now." pic.twitter.com/HGT1TLFwa2
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022
Tucker Carlson shreds Joe Biden’s attack.
Once again we have seen the hatred and vitriol the Democrat Party has insinuated into all political discussion. Their autocratic mien has become poision eschewing constructive debate on any subject of consequence to the people, rather they have kowtowed to the special interests with agendas that are in direct conflict with the best interests of the majority for which they have nothing but distain!
Joe’s “Divisive Democracy” speech, right out of the “mouths of babes” of child in adult minds turned back that way in old age, just goes to show you how after 50 YEARS he has NO Constitutional concept of our Founding Father’s distain for pure Democracies, which are usually just the unleashed current destructive passions of the masses, whose representatives end up ruling in the current flavors of the fears of the day, used by corrupt politicians to control the outcomes of THE PEOPLE to their own personal and party advantages. Not that Joe could mentally grasp the Constitutional concepts in his current age depleted state if he read them again, such as;
Section 4 – Republican government
The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.
Joes total outright REFUSAL or downright inability to protect THE PEOPLE from invasion that empowers Domestic violence is proof positive of his evil betrayal of the Great nation he was elected to protect, more worthy of actual impeachment than any false claims they made on Trump.
the lefts version of democracy is basic slavery to the government.
If WE the PEOPLE do not put a stop to this treasonous, destructive, dishonest, unethical, immoral, demonic, socialist Democrat Party, WE the PEOPLE will be servants, slaves and wards to this Socialist Democrat Party State. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The reign of the Socialist Democrat Party State Dictatorship is just getting started.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo FBI, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
“Are you going to believe me, the corrupt, lying, obedient puppet president Joe Biden or your lying eyes?”
Democracy is Mob Rule, We are a Republic!
Democrats-
The Party of Slavery;
The Party of Jim Crow;
The Party of the KKK;
The Party of the Great Reset;
The Party of unprecedented corruption;
The party of pathological liars;
The Party of HATE.
We the People now know what you are. There will be a reckoning next Tuesday.