President Biden’s Wednesday night speech was met with derision by a number of prominent Republicans, with some calling it the “most divisive” address ever given by a commander-in-chief.

Others GOPers suggested Biden’s remarks, where he slammed “extreme MAGA Republicans” and urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections in order to “preserve democracy,” were an attempt to deflect from the administration’s failed policies.

“I listened to the president’s speech, I don’t remember hearing anything about inflation, about gas, about border, about fentanyl, about crime, or not even the 98 individuals on the border on the terrorist watchlist they have caught,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Biden just wrapped up a primetime speech six days before the election. Here are the number of times he mentioned… Border: 0️⃣

Crime: 0️⃣

Inflation: 0️⃣

Supply chain: 0️⃣

Gas prices: 0️⃣

China: 0️⃣

Education: 0️⃣

Military: 0️⃣

Police: 0️⃣

Fentanyl: 0️⃣ Priorities? — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022

Here’s something Joe Biden DOES NOT want you to see. WATCH: 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEcIO2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022

Biden warns ‘dark forces that thirst for power’ could prevail in midterms: President links attack on Paul Pelosi to Trump

President Joe Biden on Wednesday tied the attack on Paul Pelosi to former President Donald Trump and his refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 presidential election, and warned ‘dark forces with a thirst for power’ will threaten democracy in the midterms.

Biden didn’t call out Trump by name but it was clear he was making next week’s election a referendum on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ – his false claim he won two years ago but was thwarted by voter fraud.

‘American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refused to accept the results of the 2020 election,’ Biden said in a speech at Washington D.C.’s Union Station.

‘And he’s made the big lie, an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party,’ Biden said. ‘The great irony about the 2020 election is that it’s the most attacked election in our history.

Speaking of violence and attacks brings this threat to mind.

PELOSI ON JAN. 6: "I hope [Trump] comes. I’m gonna punch him out! This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this—for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy." pic.twitter.com/Vnz9yiRf3h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 14, 2022

Biden accuses "extreme MAGA Republicans" of trying to "suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself…and deciding whether your vote even counts. Instead of waiting until an election is over…they're starting now." pic.twitter.com/HGT1TLFwa2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

