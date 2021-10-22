Rep. Jim Jordan ripped into the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday, accusing him of creating a “snitch line on parents” with a controversial memo directing the FBI to investigate parent protests against local schools.
“Three weeks ago, the National School Board Association writes President Biden asking him to involve the FBI in local school board matters. Five days later, the attorney general of the United States does just that — does exactly what a political organization asked to be done. Five days,” Jordan emphasized.
“Republicans on this committee have sent the attorney general 13 letters in the last six months,” Jordan said. “Eight of the letters, we’ve got nothing — they just gave us the finger.
“Folks all around the country, they tell me, for the first time they are afraid of their government.
Fear is exactly what they want. They want us to feel powerless and intimidated.
IT IS TIME TO REPLACE FEAR WITH POWER AND DETERMINATION AND RISE UP AGAINST TYRANNY. OUR FOREFATHERS WOULD NOT HAVE STOOD FOR THIS FOR ONE MINUTE !!!! IT IS TIME TO MEAN BUSINESS !!!! WHATEVER IT TAKES TO BRING THIS TYRANNY DOWN—WE MUST DO IT !!!!
IF i was jim jordan, i’d have led the charge, to IMPEACH GARLAND!!
How did Garland get this job? From his own testimony he doesn’t know anything about anything.
Like boss, like employee. Sounds to me like he’s perfectly qualified for a job with Joe Biden.
Incompetence fails upward.