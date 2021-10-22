Rep. Jim Jordan ripped into the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday, accusing him of creating a “snitch line on parents” with a controversial memo directing the FBI to investigate parent protests against local schools.

“Three weeks ago, the National School Board Association writes President Biden asking him to involve the FBI in local school board matters. Five days later, the attorney general of the United States does just that — does exactly what a political organization asked to be done. Five days,” Jordan emphasized.

“Republicans on this committee have sent the attorney general 13 letters in the last six months,” Jordan said. “Eight of the letters, we’ve got nothing — they just gave us the finger.

“Folks all around the country, they tell me, for the first time they are afraid of their government.

– Read more at the NY Post

