President Joe Biden said police officers and emergency workers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination should stay home or be fired, as he answered questions during a CNN town hall on Thursday evening.
‘Yes and yes,’ he said to a thunderous round of applause.
‘By the way, I waited until July, to talk about mandating, because I tried everything else possible.
‘Mandates are working.’
Biden traveled to Baltimore for the town hall, where he delivered his most wide-ranging update yet on talks to break the deadlock on his mammoth social spending plans.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Joe Biden on vaccine mandates: "Come on, 'freedom?'" pic.twitter.com/xs3MjLDPI1
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021
Pain at the pump: Biden admits ‘I don’t have a near-term answer’ for high gas prices
President Biden admitted during a CNN town hall Thursday night that he has no immediate solution to the problem of spiking gas prices and suggested that Americans would not start seeing relief at the pump until next year.
“My guess is, you’ll start to see gas prices come down as we get by and going into the winter – I mean, excuse me, into next year, 2022,” the president told moderator Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore event.
“I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices.
– Read more at the NY Post
Joe had a hard time answering some questions.
WATCH: Joe Biden says he hasn't had "time" to visit the southern border, says "I guess I should go down" pic.twitter.com/mqxgWGgrfb
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021
Joe Biden refuses to defend Thomas Jefferson, says it’s “up to the locality” if they want to tear down a Jefferson statue. pic.twitter.com/ZFctANmUdo
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021
Joe Biden says he sees "the Mayor" of Baltimore in the audience (Brandon Scott)
It's actually Congressman Kweisi Mfume (whose District includes Morgan State and was never Mayor of Baltimore) pic.twitter.com/zLOBFgReVp
— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 22, 2021
This is atrocious that the speaker of the house will not do her job and have this obviously demented person taken out of office. And Donald Trump was impeached for absolutely nothing. These democratic politicians are not Americans they are satanists whose only desire is to totally destroy America and everyone who upholds truth and justice. If Sen. Manchin does not vote no against this trillion $ bill these lunatics are trying to pass and it does pass we will no longer be a country with a constitution but a country where we are subjects and subject to whatever orders we are given. God help us!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Every time this senile old fool opens his mouth he proves just how far outside of reality he actually is. Sadly if they 25th him we would end up with Harris, who is at best stupid and incompetent. We all need to pray to God we can survive until 2024 and we can rid ourselves of this socialist bunch that are destroying our country.
Biden feels safe attacking first reponders because he himself is a last responder being 9 months in office and still has not shown up. He is the worst of all worlds because he is unable to lead, cannot follow, and refuses to just get out of the way. What is it about the simple solution of reopening the Keystone, pipeline and drilling in our own back yard and AGAIN becomeing energy sufficient that he refuses to understand? THe treats us like one act ponies offering us carrots to get us to jump through hoops. Our oil imported from Russia has doubled in the past 9 months enriching PUtin and depleting the USA, so do not tell us the Biden Family is not getting its share of the money laundered kickbacks. Can someone not just follow the money. Where is our FBI? Joe is a traitor to his gender, traitor to his race, traitor to his Church, traitor to his party, and traitor to his country? What is it about TRAITOR that the misindoctrination nation does not understand? Are there no America loving Patriots left in his party?
Mr Biden—the person in need of firing is YOU !!!! You are a tyrannical, incompetent, totally anti-America a**. There isn’t enough bad that can be said about you. This country does not deserve such a schmuck as an excuse for a leader. You spit on the American people every day and then smile about it. Whatever ill fate can befall you can’t come soon enough. You’re sorry to the core, Biden.
‘Yes and yes,’ he said to a thunderous round of applause.” Of course—you were in a room crammed with with the same kind of trash you are.
F*** Joe Biden
The Traitorous socialist Democrat Party’s puppet president has shown their objectives.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
You will OBEY this “Socialist Democrat Party State” or we will take away your means to support your family. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Hi Scruffy. I agree 100%. I like your comment; echos my thoughts. I’ve said for a while now that this is not a disease/health issue. It’s about control. It’s about suppression, repression, submission. It’s about turning world citizens into “Yes people, whatever you say people”. It’s about BIG, BIGGER, and BIGGEST gubment.
“My guess is, you’ll start to see gas prices come down as we get by and going into the winter – I mean, excuse me, into next year, 2022,”
“I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices.”
Doesn’t have a clue. Somehow he has been in DC all this time and still thinks things just “happen”. Did he ever entertain the idea of reversing the things he did that caused fuel prices to spike in the first place? No, because he is clueless as to how things work …outside of the bribe system.
Here is some news ——– Joe and Kamala are NOT making ANY decisions. It is the puppet master BHO making ALL the decisions in his Third Term. He even said this in an interview in the past.
Biden is the gift that keeps on giving. Just about every day he drops gold in the laps of the GOP in the form of these sound-clips. Joe Biden IS the democrat party and the GOP needs to keep them tied together………… LET’S GO BRANDON!
Of course gas prices will go down in late 2022 just in time for house and senate elections. And just like in 2008 & 2012 idiots will vote for whomever makes promises regardless of the fact they are empty promises.
Welcome to Ahmerika 2.0 Y’all! All that’s left is to Spin The Wheel Of Fortune! (For Democrats that is.) Welcome to the land of free opportunities for Lawyers, Mayor’s, Politicians, Governors and anyone in government low enough to sell their soul to the Devil.
The unions use most all of the dues they collect to funnel election dollars to the dems and now they are expecting payback from Biden. They do not want the outdated equipment being used at the California ports to be upgraded and they do not want the union workers doing around the clock shifts and so the unions are the problem of why there are 100 ships that cannot get their freight unloaded.
Wake up America and look at what the union bosses are doing to our economy right now!