President Joe Biden said police officers and emergency workers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination should stay home or be fired, as he answered questions during a CNN town hall on Thursday evening.

‘Yes and yes,’ he said to a thunderous round of applause.

‘By the way, I waited until July, to talk about mandating, because I tried everything else possible.

‘Mandates are working.’

Biden traveled to Baltimore for the town hall, where he delivered his most wide-ranging update yet on talks to break the deadlock on his mammoth social spending plans.

Joe Biden on vaccine mandates: "Come on, 'freedom?'" pic.twitter.com/xs3MjLDPI1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

Pain at the pump: Biden admits ‘I don’t have a near-term answer’ for high gas prices

President Biden admitted during a CNN town hall Thursday night that he has no immediate solution to the problem of spiking gas prices and suggested that Americans would not start seeing relief at the pump until next year.

“My guess is, you’ll start to see gas prices come down as we get by and going into the winter – I mean, excuse me, into next year, 2022,” the president told moderator Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore event.

“I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices.

WATCH: Joe Biden says he hasn't had "time" to visit the southern border, says "I guess I should go down" pic.twitter.com/mqxgWGgrfb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

Joe Biden refuses to defend Thomas Jefferson, says it’s “up to the locality” if they want to tear down a Jefferson statue. pic.twitter.com/ZFctANmUdo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

Joe Biden says he sees "the Mayor" of Baltimore in the audience (Brandon Scott) It's actually Congressman Kweisi Mfume (whose District includes Morgan State and was never Mayor of Baltimore) pic.twitter.com/zLOBFgReVp — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 22, 2021