How many times will Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) convince us he’s a conservative and then run off into the sunset like the RINO he is? He’s done it again.

Graham was re-elected for the fourth time in 2020. And you know what it’s like to be a senator. You have 6 years to prepare for the next election. So it’s not like you have to hurry to get back to the electorate. Graham has plenty of time to reinvent himself. He’s running in what is probably the most conservative state in the union. It’s about 85% evangelical Christian. It was the first state to secede from the Union in December 1860 because it believed in states’ “rats.” Graham replaced one of the longest serving senators in history, the legendary Strom Thurmond, who headed the Dixiecrat Party in a 1948 run against President Harry Truman. Thurmond was one of the first high level Democrats to leave the party for the Republicans when the South moved into the GOP corner.

But Graham really confirmed the worst this week when he voted to pass a bipartisan gun control bill that critics say will gut the Second Amendment. According to a statement by the National Rifle Association, “The NRA will support legislation that improves school security, promotes mental health services, and helps reduce violent crime. However, we will oppose this gun control legislation because it falls short at every level. It does little to truly address violent crime while opening the door to unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom by law-abiding gun owners.”

As Human Events’ Senior Editor Jack Posobiec noted, there were “Zero tweets from @SeanHannity about Lindsey Graham joining the Democrats to sell out the 2nd Amendment.” Hannity has Graham on his show quite frequently. So frequently, you would think he was a co-host. Graham is often on to promote his own fundraising and spends most of his time, encouraging the United States to spend more money and lose more lives on foreign wars. Graham was hopping mad about the end of the war in Afghanistan and of course he had every right to be angry about the ignoble way in which America left that conflict and billions of dollars in state-of-the-art military hardware as well.

But Graham, as well as Hannity, were campaigning hard for the U.S. to get more involved in the war in Ukraine, no matter what the cost and Hannity was getting quite annoying telling his viewers night after night that the U.S. needed to start a shooting war with Russia that would inevitably lead to a nuclear Third World War. And forget this B.S. about Ukraine joining NATO when we don’t even know what NATO’s principal objective is anymore, except to destabilize the European continent.

So who is Lindsey Graham? Well, there has been speculation about his sexuality for years and he has refused to clarify that, knowing full well that in a conservative state like South Carolina it will matter to voters if he is straight or homosexual. He has that habit of being the Republican who can best get along with Democrats until he looks at the calendar and it’s about a year away from reelection and then it’s time for him to move further to the right. He made his last grandstand during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, when he proudly declared himself to be a defender of judicial conservatism and then-President Donald Trump’s choice of Supreme Court justices and loudly criticized the kangaroo court atmosphere promulgate by the Democratic opposition that sought to portray Kavanaugh as a carefree rapist and irresponsible drunk who had made a career out of sexually assaulting any woman who came into his viewfinder. Graham was particularly effective in defending Kavanaugh and encapsulating both the rage and the frustration of conservatives who seethed over hypocrisy of liberals who tried to make an example of Kavanaugh.

Graham of course had also been a good acolyte of Trump as well. He became a loyalist who defended the president’s decisions and rarely criticized him on policy. It was all good enough to overshadow the RINO Graham who positioned himself as an enemy of the Tea Party movement because it wasn’t inclusive enough or the Graham who suggested Trump could never lead the GOP because he was anathema to the party and because he had insulted his friend Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Graham was not the only RINO to vote for gun control. But he was the only phony conservative who routinely appears with Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity to pretend to be a defender of the faith.

As our own Charlie Kirk noted in a tweet:

“14 Republicans voted ‘YES’ tonight: Roy Blunt, Richard Burr, Shelly Moore-Capito, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, Joni Ernst, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney, Thom Tillis, Todd Young

Okay, so look at this list. Are any of these people regulars on the conservative news, with the exception of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who has disappointed us all many times and whom we know is not what he pretends to be either? The point is, this is a list of RINO senators who can be expected to behave like RINO senators. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)? If this clown wins his next nomination, it will only be by the grace of his his Latter Day Saint Higher Power because he has done virtually everything to alienate conservative and Republican supporters, including marching with Black Lives Matter and voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump. He’s also not so much a political chameleon as he is a political dumpster who is highly volatile and noxious to be around, because he can never seem to decide who’s side of the aisle he’s on. It really makes you wonder how the Republicans ever nominated this ja%$#ss for their presidential candidate when he can’t articulate a discernable political message or at least a consistent one for all five work days of the week.

Tennessee Williams may have been America’s greatest playwright. He’s certainly a favorite of mine. Never comfortable with either his sexuality or his weakness for drink, Williams was brutally honest about his own peccadillos and those of others. In Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, he explores the extent of mendacity in our lives. He would have had a field day with a RINO politician, because they thrive on mendacity.

Whether it’s Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell or a really pathetic Mitt Romney, these RINOs are all chronic liars. They pretend to be principled conservatives, stoic conservatives, but they’d sell their mothers for glue to make a political deal or to do what they have to do to stay alive or stay relevant. You see, ultimately it has nothing to do with principle. To hell with principle. Just a week before he voted to gut the Second Amendment, Graham was pledging to vote against the gun law compromise. Why was he doing that? Because that’s what his fans, his followers, his people wanted to hear. That’s what they expected him to do. Graham had no intention of following through and he knew it. He won’t be appearing on Hannity to explain why he voted in favor of the bill. He won’t appear on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, because that host can’t stand the sight of him and will mercilessly skewer him for his hypocrisy.

No, Graham will pretend this never happened and fast forward to the next track: that being why we have to escalate the war in Ukraine even if it means risking a nuclear war with Russia because we don’t want to talk about Sen. Graham’s hypocrisy and mendacity.

Of course the most pathetic example of this can be seen in the even more pathetic January 6 Committee Hearings where turncoats Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) should win an award for RINOs of the Year. Neither of course will be returning to Congress but it’s a hell of a way to go out.

As for Graham, he’s got another four-and-a-half years to get ready for re-election and he has shown how adept he is at fooling most of the people some of the time. Way to go Lindsey, you sure know how to play a great game of poker. But you’re winning by bluff and if people could see your hand they’d call you out.

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.