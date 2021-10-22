The House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena to testify.
The chamber voted 229-202 in favor of the resolution, which will refer a criminal contempt charge to the Justice Department. Nine Republicans voted with Democrats — Reps. Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Nancy Mace, Fred Upton, Peter Meijer, John Katko, Brian Fitzpatrick, Anthony Gonzalez and Jaime Herrera Beutler.
The Justice Department has full, authority to decide whether to enforce the prosecution.
“There isn’t a different set of rules for Mr. Bannon,” select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said “He knows this. He knows there are consequences for outright defiance. And he’s chosen the path toward criminal contempt by taking this position.”
“Mr. Bannon’s own public statements make clear: he knew what was going to happen before it did … The American people deserve to know what he knew, and what he did,” added Cheney, who is ranking member of the select committee.
The vote comes two days after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol also decided to hold Bannon in contempt.
Bannon ignored deadlines to produce documents related to his discussions wth Trump in the days before the violent insurrection in which radical Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were voting to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Trump previously instructed Bannon and other fellow aides — former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino and former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel — to defy subpoenas from the select committee, citing executive privilege.
According to subpoena documents, Bannon said on his radio show on Jan. 5 that “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow.” He also allegedly spoke with Trump on Dec. 30 and urged him to focus on Jan. 6.
Bannon’s attorney, Robert Costello, instructed him to ”invoke any immunities and privileges he may have from compelled testimony” about Jan. 6, including executive privilege, and said Bannon was “legally unable to comply,” relying on the instructions of Trump to not disclose privileged information, according to the House resolution.
Don Jacobson contributed to this report.
the clown in our whitehouse has completely destroyed everything America once stood for and these others clowns are worried about what happened while our country was thriving. Sickening!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“And he’s chosen the path toward criminal contempt by taking this position.”,,,,,,,,spoken by a party run by criminals who break or ignore our laws like a well-paid Coyote organizing a rush on our borders. Why should Bannon subject himself to having to run a Pelosi government gauntlet of jabs, backstabs, kicks, personal slandering and character assassination? If these Democrats think him the only ones in America that hold they and RINO opportunists like Cheney in contempt, they are in for a big disappointment come next election,,,, that is if they survive the next march on Washington they create in their government malfeasance, by American made peasants with pitchforks who can no longer even afford the gas to drive themselves to work.
If i was bannon, i’d reply to this “DAMN SKIPPY I HOLD the entirety of congress, in contempt!”
“There isn’t a different set of rules for Mr. Bannon,” select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said “He knows this. He knows there are consequences for outright defiance. And he’s chosen the path toward criminal contempt by taking this position.” But there sure as hell is for you people, isn’t it? Is Mr Merrick Garland going to be subpoenaed regarding his refusal to answer questions about his recent revelation? If not, is he going to be held in contempt? What you wanna bet nothing is going to happen?
“Bannon ignored deadlines to produce documents related to his discussions wth Trump in the days before the violent insurrection in which radical Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were voting to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.” Sensationalism and PR to the max. The FBI has already concluded there was nothing of the sort. You’re all a bunch of airhead, brain-dead, empty suits grasping at any straw that you think will make you look important.
“There isn’t a different set of rules for Mr. Bannon,”,,,,so here comes the same slander, false accusations made by the MSM and democrat airheads like Schiff and Nadler, that believes it is better to ask forgiveness later when to truth comes out, than permission to speak the truth now that loses political points. It will be the same old Kavanaugh political Kabuki dance of personal attack made by trained seal Democrat operatives who like brain depleted Joe Bidens and Crazy Blazey Fords, are full of liberal Degrees and government credentials but heads as empty as a sledge hammered cracked coconut. More attempts to redivert American attention and life force from the failures of a party of failed socialist communists about to get found out.
Their planned investigative Kabuki dance on the head of Steve Bannon will reflect more the Disney dance of the Hours, in Disney’s movie Fantasia. Instead of dancing Hippos it will be the skirt wearing bare chested Nadler attempt at dancing about the naked truth, followed by a committee of Democrat and RINO Mickey Mouse Sorcerer’s Apprentices like Schiff whose army of broomed minions designed to sweep the government clean just keep drowning the American truths with perpetual non-ending buckets of lies that can no longer hold water.
BUT as the left’s kept showing us, THERE IS A Different set of rules/laws for THEM…
“There isn’t a different set of rules for Mr. Bannon!” That’s true, Democrats just dont try to enforce them against liberals and leftists, only conservaituves, Christians, and Republicans. They hand out ‘Get out of trouble, free’ cards.
Steve Bannon knows that with the Democrat Spanish Inquisition you will go to jail no matter what. Even if you tell them what they want you will be charged and ostracized. It’s better to just not comply with the subpoena and take your chances.
Rules./ NAME ME ONE RULE that the dems are HELD ACCOUNTABLE to!?
Traitors !!
Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Nancy Mace, Fred Upton, Peter Meijer, John Katko, Brian Fitzpatrick, Anthony Gonzalez and Jaime Herrera Beutler.