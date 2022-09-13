A former state representative says the Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state could make it virtually impossible for the rightful winners of future elections, including the upcoming midterms, to be known.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is running for re-election, recently accused Republicans of trying to undermine free and fair elections, of stripping Americans of their right to vote, and of being more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than to the American people. Griswold, a leading election fraud denier, has also attacked President Trump for challenging vote by mail, which is a fixture of Colorado elections.

Dr. Gordon Klingenschmitt, a former Colorado state legislator who now runs the Pray In Jesus Name project, says Griswold has led the state into implementing onerous policies that will take away the power of county clerks to count the votes.

“In fact, they’re mandating the use of Dominion voting machines,” he reports. “They are threatening with criminal charges any country clerk who wants to do a hand recount or contest the results of whatever the machines told them.”

So in addition to being an election denier, Klingenschmitt points out that Jena Griswold is now the chief persecutor of good county clerks who report there was election fraud in the 2020 race.

With that in mind, he makes note of a quote from Joseph Stalin, a chief architect of Soviet totalitarianism:

“It doesn’t matter how many votes you get; it only matters who counts the votes,” Klingenschmitt rephrases. “When Jena Griswold is the only one allowed to count the votes, and the country clerks are not allowed to count the votes, then she is putting herself in charge of picking the winners and losers in every race in Colorado.”

That, he says, is “ripe for fraud, authoritarian, Stalinist, and Communist.”

“What else would we expect from the Democrat Party,” he poses.

