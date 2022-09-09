A landmark U.S. Supreme Court case has gone mostly ignored by New York state’s gun-hating Democrats, who are refusing to allow their own citizens to protect themselves outside the home, and now new hurdles for a permit include numerous hours of classroom training and state government reviewing social media posts.
In the June ruling from the high court, a 6-3 decision that favored New York Rifle and Pistol Association, Justice Clarence Thomas stated in his majority opinion the Second Amendment protects “an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”
The ruling, which came after a 2020 lawsuit, upheld the gun club’s challenge to a state law in which New Yorkers must cite a specific and ongoing threat to their safety. Even living in a high-crime neighborhood did not meet that standard but Thomas scorched the state government for demanding a “special need” standard from people whose right to self-defense is stipulated by the U.S. Constitution.
Now that three months have passed since the ruling, New Yorkers are watching their Democrat leaders throw up numerous hurdles to obtain a concealed carry firearms permit. Just days after the ruling, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed onerous gun permit legislation that requires 16 hours of classroom training, then two hours of live-fire exercises, and an in-person interview, among other demands. That law took effect Sept. 1.
Among the most controversial portions of the four-page permit application is a section requiring four references for “good, moral character.” A similar section demands the applicant list “former and current social media accounts” for the past three years.
In addition to those stringent hurdles, the new state law blocks permit holders from possessing a firearm at a long list of “sensitive” places including schools, libraries, public parks, summer camps, churches, subways, buses, stadiums, theaters, amusement parks, and Times Square. That list also blocks permit holders from carrying a concealed weapon at any public protest where a crowd has gathered.
Getting caught with a firearm in those restricted areas, even with the permit, is a Class E felony that is punishable with up to four years in prison.
Mike Hammond, legislative counsel for Gun Owners of America, tells AFN the national gun rights group sued in federal court to challenge the onerous permit requirements in the misnamed Concealed Carry Improvement Act. But the promising lawsuit was dismissed after Judge Glenn T. Suddaby said the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the law.
“The judge said this is clearly unconstitutional,” Hammond says of the ruling, “but there is nothing you can do about it and he threw out the case.”
Despite the technical ruling, Judge Suddaby ripped the state government in a 78-page opinion that said the list of restricted places ignores the Supreme Court ruling.
The state legislature, the judge wrote, had “generated an unconstitutional ruling,” The New York Post reported.
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
As i warned.. THE COURT MADE ITS call but do they have the power to ENFORCE IT..
Apparently not.
ADD to that, where are the calls from the woke mob, about how ANY OF THESE extra hurdles, are not “RACIST” as they would stop blacks from enjoying their Rights???
The 9th and 10th Amendment state that those rights not specified in the Constitution as belonging to the federal government or the states belong to the people, not the federal government The right for THE PEOPLE to bear arms is in the 2nd amendment as stated in the Constitution so THE STATES need to butt out or get burned, fined and the politicians who rebel and resist told to get out of dodge, with the heavy fines levied upon they who would place them upon THE PEOPLE, placed upon themselves as a warning that when the people fear the government there is tyranny, and only when the government fears THE PEOPLE is there freedom. Only those who abuse those freedoms need to be punished, not let out of jail by Democrats to live another day in death, division and promotion of the democrat ideals of State control over everything and everybody,,,, not individual self-governing control of THE PEOLE which alone will lead to collective government of capable of governing itself. The more corrupt the New York politicians get, the more they fear a well-armed militia of concerned citizens.