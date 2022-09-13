Homicides fell in major U.S. cities over the first half of this year but other violent crimes jumped, according to a new study released Monday by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

Homicides in the United States decreased slightly from 4,624 reported in the first six months of 2021 to 4,511 reported during the same period this year, according to the survey that covers 70 police agencies

The homicide numbers are in contrast with a rise in murders from 2019 to 2020 — as the COVID-19 pandemic hit — when officials said homicides increased by 30%, the largest increase in the country’s history.

Violent crime remained on the rise this year, with 236,962 violent crimes in the first half of 2022 compared to 226,967 in 2021

Aggravated assaults, which make up the bulk of the violent crimes, increased to 156,735 this year, compared to 152,760 a year ago. Robberies also increased from 53,212 in 2021 to 60,175 this year.

Rapes, though, decreased by 830 over the first six months of this year with 15,541 reported this year compared to 16,371 in 2021.

