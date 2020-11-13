Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in a meltdown following criticism of her extreme leftwing positions and how those positions hurt Democrats in the 2020 elections. AOC’s meltdown began when Democrats gathered for a post-election meeting and ripped issues like the Green New Deal and the “defund the police” movement. AOC’s week didn’t get any better when Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said his party should embrace a “crazy socialist agenda.” Guess how AOC responded?

AOC and other members of The Squad such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib continue to say that “defund the police” is the way to go, even though Democrat James Clyburn spoke out against it. Does AOC realize that not every congressional district is like hers?

A defund the police leftwing radical calls 911 to get help from the police. Plus, Barack Obama plays the race card in his newest book.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

