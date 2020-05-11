As Barack Obama criticized President Trump over the coronavirus outbreak and the Michael Flynn case, the president fired back on Twitter with “Obamagate.” Obama knew there was no evidence against Michael Flynn, yet his FBI moved to entrap Trump’s former national security advisor. What will happen now? Obama used his administration to spy on President Trump’s team for purely political purposes. Someone needs to go to jail!

Read more about Barack Obama here –> Barack Obama Is The Man Behind The Curtain

Meanwhile, China appears guilty of trying to influence the WHO into withholding and delaying information about the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, is your local government actually encouraging a “Big Brother” mindset?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel