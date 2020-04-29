Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden! How is that for a headline considering Tara Reade and her Joe Biden allegations? Where are all the media and Democrat voices from the MeToo Movement? During Joe Biden’s virtual town hall, Clinton not only praised Biden, but also showed that she empowers attackers. Even Biden supporter Alyssa Milano appears to be having a change of heart. Why not Hillary?
Information continues to pour in regarding the coronavirus outbreak, and the data do not support the massive shutdown of the U.S. economy. Plus, the American people are firmly on President Trump’s side when it comes to limiting immigration.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“What about Tara Reade and #MeToo?”
Much in the same way that Obama never really did anything good for black people, Hillary never really did anything good for women.
If you thought otherwise, you may need to get educated in Expectation Management.
Hillary desperately wants to be president and would love to be Biden’s running mate. If that happened, and somehow Biden were elected, Sleepy Joe would need to watch his back given the history of what happens to people that get in Clinton’s way.
Hillary mentioned in her endorsement: ” we think alike in our governing and decisions ” code words for I turned over the template to Joe on how to use the US State Dept, and foreign aid contracts to enrich myself, family and members of my cartel and shell companies. We both became far richer under Obama then imagined.
Can’t believe Pant-suit Hil is endorsing a woman-abuser!
Oh, wait…. She’s married to one!
What a coincidence!