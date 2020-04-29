Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden! How is that for a headline considering Tara Reade and her Joe Biden allegations? Where are all the media and Democrat voices from the MeToo Movement? During Joe Biden’s virtual town hall, Clinton not only praised Biden, but also showed that she empowers attackers. Even Biden supporter Alyssa Milano appears to be having a change of heart. Why not Hillary?

Information continues to pour in regarding the coronavirus outbreak, and the data do not support the massive shutdown of the U.S. economy. Plus, the American people are firmly on President Trump’s side when it comes to limiting immigration.

Check out today's show for all the details.

