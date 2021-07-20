Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) and Dr. Anthony Fauci again clashed over alleged U.S. government funding of gain-of-function research on bat coronavirus in Wuhan, China, during testimony before a Senate committee on Tuesday.
Paul implied that Fauci misled Congress during May testimony, in which Fauci said the U.S. had never funded gain-of-function projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Gain-of-function research involves making viruses more contagious or deadly in a laboratory.
Paul said that in May 11 testimony, Fauci “stated that the NIH has never and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And yet, gain-of-function research was done entirely in the Wuhan institute by Doctor Shi [Zhengli] and was funded by the NIH.”
– Read more at National Review
1) GOP KY Sen Paul to Fauci: Knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11, 2021? Do you still claim that NIH never funded gain of function research in Wuhan?
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 20, 2021
In his defense Fauci said:
“I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement,” Fauci said. He added that the research Paul referenced was “judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain of function.”
Fauci added: “You do not know what you are talking about quite frankly and I want to say that officially.”
Paul’s response was that the NIH’s judgment “defines… away” work that essentially was gain-of-function.”
“You’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility,” Paul added.
– See more at Fox News
Has Fauci lied? Does a bear sh*t in the woods?
I agree. ASKING a known liar “DID You lie to us” IS DUMB as hell.. HE LIED.. CHARGE His *** with perjury!
“You’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility,” Paul added.”
Trying to obscure not only responsibility, but the truth about the virus, its origin, and reliable information needed by the general public.
There is no such thing as lying to Congress—that would require an ability to discern between the truth and a lie. That does not exist there.
IF YOU or i can be charged with lying to govt officials, ANYONE testifying in congress, DAMN WELL SHOULD ALSO be charged for lying to them…
Like Faux-i is ever going to admit that he directed financial support to gain of function research at the Wuhan lab that unleashed Covid causing millions of deaths. He thinks he’s safe bluffing because China will never admit to their culpability. Why don’t doctors with integrity bare this modern day conscienceless Mengele as he is hiding behind an “expert” shield when he’s been nothing but a glorified bureaucrat for most of his career? One who did nothing to prepare America for a pandemic everyone predicted was inevitable at some point and now it turns out he had a supporting hand in creating the monster Frankenstein virus.
rand paul laid the smack down on dr. fake.
Doctor Fauci has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A.