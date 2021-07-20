Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) and Dr. Anthony Fauci again clashed over alleged U.S. government funding of gain-of-function research on bat coronavirus in Wuhan, China, during testimony before a Senate committee on Tuesday.

Paul implied that Fauci misled Congress during May testimony, in which Fauci said the U.S. had never funded gain-of-function projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Gain-of-function research involves making viruses more contagious or deadly in a laboratory.

Paul said that in May 11 testimony, Fauci “stated that the NIH has never and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And yet, gain-of-function research was done entirely in the Wuhan institute by Doctor Shi [Zhengli] and was funded by the NIH.”

1) GOP KY Sen Paul to Fauci: Knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11, 2021? Do you still claim that NIH never funded gain of function research in Wuhan? — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 20, 2021

In his defense Fauci said:

“I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement,” Fauci said. He added that the research Paul referenced was “judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain of function.”

Fauci added: “You do not know what you are talking about quite frankly and I want to say that officially.”

Paul’s response was that the NIH’s judgment “defines… away” work that essentially was gain-of-function.”

“You’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility,” Paul added.

