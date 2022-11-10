House Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced his bid to become House majority leader in a letter to Republican colleagues on Wednesday.

The announcement comes one day after the midterm elections were held, and the balance of power in both the House of Representatives and the Senate have not been determined.

In the letter, Scalise pledges to advance a conservative agenda in the House.

“With this bold, conservative agenda in mind, I am asking for your support to be the next House Majority Leader,” Scalise wrote.

— Read more at Fox News

How McCarthy’s quest to become speaker just got harder after ‘disappointing’ elections

House Republicans’ lackluster gains in the midterm elections may have changed the dynamics of their leadership elections, with some GOP lawmakers arguing that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) path to the speakership may have gotten slightly rockier and the race to become the next whip more uncertain due to the projected red wave looking like more of a splash.

While McCarthy, who is currently running uncontested for the position, has publicly touted their expected gains, asserting to his conference that flipping the majority is “no small feat,” the California Republican called members on Tuesday morning in an effort to “shore up his base” and ease concerns as he looks to secure the speaker’s gavel, according to one senior source familiar with the conversation.

— Read more at The Washington Examiner