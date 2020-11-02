Thanks in large part to a hotly contested presidential election, cable news ratings went through the roof in October with Tucker Carlson and Fox News leading the way.
Tucker Carlson Tonight finished the month as the highest-rated program in cable news history with 5,359,000 total viewers, followed closely by Sean Hannity with 5,159,000.
Carlson managed to break the record despite the left-wing led ad boycotts that tried to bring down his show.
Fox News benefited from Carlson’s record viewership and record the highest-rated primetime in cable news history, averaging 2,278,000 total day viewers and a whopping 4,900,000 in primetime — an increase of 83% from October 2019.
Other Fox programs that also had record ratings were The Five with 4,102,000 — even more incredible since it doesn’t air in primetime, and The Ingraham Angle with 4,065,000 viewers.
CNN and MSNBC also recorded significant gains in viewership but still trailed Fox News by a wide margin.
—
As they should! and Nov.’s will be even higher and so on… I hope until it reaches over 300 million.
They (whoever they are) say he is too controversial! he’s doing what all GOOD journalist should do, shine the light in the dark places of politics. He does it well. He certainly can hit sensitive nerves on both sides and without apology. He even upsets me occasionally!
The LAME stream news should be completely shut down, taken off the air and prosecuted! Only ONE news reported the truth about the Biden crime family. All others hid the facts of exactly how corrupt and traitoris they are. Biden is a blithering idiot who may just be the most corrupt person ever in US history.
Congrats, Tucker!
Best show on the best Network!
Reading about the numbers of Tucker’s viewers was exciting to see. (Most) Americans want the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We’re sick of the lies and deception. Great report and is a good sign that people want to know truth and facts.
Tucker is the one program I try to never miss if I can help it.