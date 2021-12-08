The suspect has been identified as Craig Tamanaha.
Tamanaha, 49, had three prior arrests: two for drug possession and one for public intoxication. He was said to be homeless with a last known address in Brooklyn.
Cleanup is underway and the tree will be restored.
The massive All-American Christmas Tree outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters was seriously damaged in a fire early Wednesday and police say they arrested the man accused of sparking the flames.
Fox News security spotted the 49-year-old man climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight. The Sixth Avenue and 48th Street location is in the heart of Midtown.
NYPD officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running from the location. They took him into custody before filing charges. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.
– Read more at Fox News
and he’ll be set free with no bond.
Not even with a slap on the wrist….
This is the result of the Demonic Democrat Party teaching there followers nothing but hate.
Jesus Christ said: John 13:34-35
34 “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.
35 By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
wake up people we are at WAR!
Details please—inquiring minds want to know.
Always somebody trying to ruin things for everybody else.
Good vs. evil, but don’t worry good will overcome the evil that is sweeping our nation. Those who are spending their time here chanting their evil rhetoric to those who will listen will be silenced by God the Father and He will place them where they deserve for eternity. There will be no place in heaven for those who possess evil intentions.