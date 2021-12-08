The suspect has been identified as Craig Tamanaha.

Tamanaha, 49, had three prior arrests: two for drug possession and one for public intoxication. He was said to be homeless with a last known address in Brooklyn.

Cleanup is underway and the tree will be restored.



The massive All-American Christmas Tree outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters was seriously damaged in a fire early Wednesday and police say they arrested the man accused of sparking the flames.

Fox News security spotted the 49-year-old man climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight. The Sixth Avenue and 48th Street location is in the heart of Midtown.

NYPD officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running from the location. They took him into custody before filing charges. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

