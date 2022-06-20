Pro-abortion activists dressed in blood-soaked outfits and brandishing dolls held a protest outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday as the court is poised to overturn Roe V. Wade in the coming weeks.

Protesters from the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights group gathered outside Barrett’s home in Falls Church, Virginia, waving signs calling on the Supreme Court to protect women’s federal abortion rights.

The group also carried dolls and wore white pants with blood stains around the crotch, which they said represented an increase in the number of forced births that would take place if Barrett and her fellow conservative justices strike down Roe v. Wade.

