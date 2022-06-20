Pro-abortion activists dressed in blood-soaked outfits and brandishing dolls held a protest outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday as the court is poised to overturn Roe V. Wade in the coming weeks.

Protesters from the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights group gathered outside Barrett’s home in Falls Church, Virginia, waving signs calling on the Supreme Court to protect women’s federal abortion rights.

The group also carried dolls and wore white pants with blood stains around the crotch, which they said represented an increase in the number of forced births that would take place if Barrett and her fellow conservative justices strike down Roe v. Wade.

Highschoolers caravanned from NYC to #AmyConeyBarrett's house & steps of #SCOTUS that WOMEN ARE NOT INCUBATORS! ACB said forced birth is not an issue bc of safe haven laws so youth brought baby dolls to the judge & this student speaks out on why #RoeVWade #RiseUp4AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/lmhq5U8BHU — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 18, 2022

OVERTURN ROE? HELL NO! It's not enough to be pro-choice, we must wage visable, disruptive,

mass, nonviolent resistance.

To STOP the overturning of Roe v. Wade. They are counting on our silenece, don't give it to them. The whole world is watching. Rally @ #SCOTUS

Tues. 6/21

9am pic.twitter.com/tY8pMhKqzl — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 19, 2022

We aren't incubators! Youth procession delivered baby dolls to Amy Coney Barrett. We aren’t protesting to change the minds of women-hating fascists.We're calling on the pro-choice majority, on YOU, to get in the streets to STOP #SCOTUS from overturning Roehttps://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr pic.twitter.com/nkHT7iamHO — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 18, 2022