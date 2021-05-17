Instead of honoring law enforcement professionals during Police Week, Biden issued a statement that reads like a slap-in-the-face to police officers everywhere in America. His feeble-minded attempt to pass blame for skyrocketing violence across America also reads like a false alibi for criminals who are comitting the violence in “Black and brown communities.”

Biden’s statement read:

This year, we also recognize that in many of our communities, especially Black and brown communities, there is a deep sense of distrust towards law enforcement; a distrust that has been exacerbated by the recent deaths of several Black and brown people at the hands of law enforcement. These deaths have resulted in a profound fear, trauma, pain, and exhaustion for many Black and brown Americans, and the resulting breakdown in trust between law enforcement and the communities they have sworn to protect and serve ultimately makes officers’ jobs harder and more dangerous as well.

In order to rebuild that trust, our State, local, and Federal Government and law enforcement agencies must protect constitutional rights, ensure accountability for misconduct, and embrace policing that reflects community values and ensures community safety. These approaches benefit those who wear the badge and those who count on their protection.