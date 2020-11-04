President Trump declared himself the likely victor of the presidential election in an early Wednesday speech and vowed to go to the Supreme Court to stop Democrats from using “fraud” to help Joe Biden win.
“Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight. And a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won’t stand for it,” Trump said, without evidence, in a speech from the White House East Room that began at 2:21 a.m.
“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list, OK?”
This is an excerpt from the New York Post.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden said he believed he was on track to win the election in a speech in Wilmington after midnight on Election Day with the 2020 race hanging in the balance.
“We feel good about where we are. We really do. I’m here to tell you tonight that we believe we’re on track to win this election,” the former veep told a crowd of supporters with many key swing states still undecided.
In an incredibly brief three-minute speech, Biden called on the nation to “be patient” with tens of millions of mail-in votes posted during the COVID-19 pandemic still uncounted.
In every election the Democrat controlled Miami, Dade county in Florida find 10s of thousands of uncounted votes for Democrats after the election. In Trunks of cars, in closets, in hotel rooms etc. and the Democrats demand that these votes be counted. I have always wondered why these so called Democrat votes were NEVER found until after the elections where the Democrats lost.
It won’t be Florida this time. Trump won it. Pennsylvania is curing ballots and padding the results. It’s going to be midwestern states providing Biden the votes he didn’t really get and the Supreme Court deciding again. UGH!
This is NOT an undecided election. It has been decided. Last night. Now the only problem is, is that the Democrats have decided to still try to steal it.
No wonderment, Scruffy
Penn-It has to be the same throughout the state, if not, it’s not legal. Counties cannot act on their own rules and contact voters to tell them they didn’t fill out ballot correctly while the Republican counties don’t. This whole thing reeks of knowing how many ballots are now needed to create the result they want and find those boxes of ballots in the 2nd floor bathroom of the high school that they overlooked, that all are for the party they want to win. When the AG already called it for Biden before the polls even opened, says it all.
Hopefully this does not turn out like the 2018 Mid-terms where 15+/- races were tight. AFTER the voting had stropped, for a couple of days, the Demorats kept picking up enough votes to put the Dem candidate over the top in all but one of the races. Statistically not an anomaly, but a cheat!
this is total bull spit.
those are the only words i can say on this board at the moment.
my utter distain for the americans that voted for this tool of the devil ticket to run
our nation further into hell because being able to sin is more important to people than
a strong law abiding god fearing prosperous nation.