President Trump declared himself the likely victor of the presidential election in an early Wednesday speech and vowed to go to the Supreme Court to stop Democrats from using “fraud” to help Joe Biden win.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight. And a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won’t stand for it,” Trump said, without evidence, in a speech from the White House East Room that began at 2:21 a.m.

“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list, OK?”

This is an excerpt from the New York Post.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said he believed he was on track to win the election in a speech in Wilmington after midnight on Election Day with the 2020 race hanging in the balance.

“We feel good about where we are. We really do. I’m here to tell you tonight that we believe we’re on track to win this election,” the former veep told a crowd of supporters with many key swing states still undecided.

In an incredibly brief three-minute speech, Biden called on the nation to “be patient” with tens of millions of mail-in votes posted during the COVID-19 pandemic still uncounted.

This is an excerpt from the New York Post.