Justice Department employees overwhelmingly contribute to Democrats, a trend that has become even more lopsided since Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration, according to a campaign finance research organization.
In the 2016 election cycle, Justice employees gave $438,077 to Hillary Clinton’s Democratic presidential campaign and $23,874 to that of Republican Donald Trump, according to OpenSecrets.org, an arm of the Center for Responsive Politics, which crunched the numbers based on Federal Election Commission reports.
Overall, Justice workers gave $819,454 to Democrats and $126,929 to Republicans in that cycle. And in the 2018 midterm-election cycle, Justice employees donated $474,690 to Democrats and $126,902 to Republicans.
Over 1,100 former Justice officials have signed a letter demanding Attorney General William Barr resign for intervening in the pending sentencing of former Trump political adviser Roger Stone, whom a D.C. jury convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering. Mr. Barrsays the proposed nine-year prison recommendation by prosecutors was too severe.
But conservatives have dismissed the letter by saying it merely represents the liberal “deep state,” a reference to the federal government’s many anti-Trump employees.
The Justice Department currently has 113,000 employees and the campaign-donation numbers show the department’s employees have grown more partisan Democratic in recent years.
During the Obama years, the share of Justice workers’ money going to Democrats shot up from 63% in 2010 to 87% in 2016.
In contrast, during the 2000 election cycle, a presidential year that saw George W. Bush win the White House, Justice employees gave more to Republican candidates, about $470,000 to $218,000.
It’s not just the DOJ’s employees.
U.S. attorneys offices, Justice’s local prosecutors, also gave far more to Democrats in 2016, OpenSecrets.org reported — $68,387 to $12,615.
The American Federation of Government Employees, a union representing 670,000 employees, gives over 90% of its campaign cash to Democrats.
Make that the SOCIAL JUSTICE department, no longer the American Justice department that contribute more to the Democrats. True justice in America is upheld by the integrity of its collective INDIVIDUAL citizen integrity in daily actions. SOCIAL JUSTICE is the redefinition of actual justice based upon popular opinion of the social COLLECTIVE, where the mind manipulated majority is allowed to control the individual minority rights to a fair trial, via media indoctrination, mob rule, or whether or not the Communists/socialists disguised now as Democrats are in power. I’ll bet the hundreds of Federal Judges nominated by Trump contribute more to him than any Democrat candidate, and it is THEY who control the upcoming attempts to corrupt the lawbook written justice, with the imaginary emotional judgements that the Democrats use to keep their crooks out of jail.
Since Barr cannot fire this trash, Barr should put these trash attorneys in the basement of the DOJ and strip all of them of any duties. Let them rot in the basement of the DOJ!!!!!
Anyone who works for the government should not be allowed to contribute to any political campaign where the winner would be their superior. It is a conflict of interest.
This is not only affecting President Trump’s ability to get things accomplished, this is an direct attack against all Republicans, to have these dems in control of this nation and us.
Thanks for the heads up. We now know for sure that the DOJ is full of hold over swampers. The letter asking AG Barr to resign recently, signed by many ex DOJ people pretty well sums it up. Knowledge is power, now is the time to correct this problem. KAG 2020